The Top 5 Best SMGs in Warzone 2 Season 3, Ranked

Warzone 2 follows the trend of the first entry, letting players bring custom builds into the battlefield. Among the most popular are SMGs, generally fast-firing and lethal at close-quarters. These are the best SMGs in Warzone 2 Season 3.

Warzone 2 Season 3 brought a huge amount of weapon buffs and nerfs, including to SMGs. There were slight nerfs to the VEL 46, Vaznev-9K and Lachmann Sub. At the other end of the spectrum, the MX9 was buffed slightly and the BAS-P improved massively.

As you’ve probably realized, there are nine SMGs in Warzone 2 right now. The ones that miss out do so by virtue of not being as viable as the five detailed below.

5) PDSW 528

The PDSW 528’s biggest plus is its default magazines, giving 50 shots to players and allowing them to invest attachments elsewhere.

It also boasts a solid fire-rate and handling, meaning it thrives at those competitive close-ranges. Don’t be afraid to fly at opponents and let its fire-rate and number of bullets do the talking.

Muzzle: Bruen Pendulum

Bruen Pendulum Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Stock: Hollow Extended Stock

Hollow Extended Stock Comb: TV TACCOMB

TV TACCOMB Rear Grip: Bruen Q900 Grip

4) VEL 46

The VEL 46 struggled to retain a real viability prior to its Season Two Reloaded buff. Its damage was simply too low to compete with the Fennec, Lachmann Sub and Vaznev. However, it saw its close-range damage strengthened significantly in the mid-season patch, making it one of the strongest options at close-ranges.

Its damage drop off still inhibits it from competing at mid-range but, up close, it’s pretty much unmatched. The only reason it’s yet to crack the top three best SMGs in Warzone 2 is its headshot damage nerf, which came with Season 3.

Barrel: Lachmann Dart 165mm

Lachmann Dart 165mm Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Rear Grip: ZLR Combat Grip

ZLR Combat Grip Magazine: 50 Round Mag

50 Round Mag Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

3) BAS-P

The BAS-P was long a middling SMG in Warzone 2 but, like the aforementioned VEL 46 and MX9, was buffed heavily in the Season Two Reloaded patch. Another major strengthening with Season 3 has seen it fly up to third in this list of best Warzone 2 SMGs.

Specifically, it saw its damage ranges improved across the board, meaning it’s now exceptionally potent in every engagement. You’ll want to minimize recoil and aid handling to get yourself ready for those close-to-mid-range gunfights where it flourishes:

Stock: Bruen Flash V4 Stock

Bruen Flash V4 Stock Rear Grip: Bruen Flash Grip

Bruen Flash Grip Magazine: 50 Round Drum

50 Round Drum Underbarrel: FSS Sharkfin 90

FSS Sharkfin 90 Barrel: 12″ Bruen SZ-36

2) Lachmann Sub

During Season 2, the Lachmann Sub became the meta SMG. A nerf with Season 3 – targeting its headshot damage – has lessened its viability somewhat. There’s also slightly more recoil than a lot of its SMG counterparts, but its pure damage output up close makes it a true standout SMG.

You’ll need to temper its kick and add extended mags, but equip these attachments and you’ll be well on your way to securing Warzone victories:

Muzzle: XTEN RR-40

XTEN RR-40 Magazine: 40 Round Mags

40 Round Mags Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Underbarrel: Lockgrip Precision-40

Lockgrip Precision-40 Rear Grip: Lachmann TCG-10

1) MX9

The MX9’s major strength has always been its lack of recoil, but a welcome buff to its damage in Season Two Reloaded was followed by another series of buffs in Season 3. That makes it kill faster and, combined with incredibly low recoil, it’s easy to use as well.

Its fire-rate isn’t ground-breaking, but its simplicity and strong handling mean it dominates SMGs at medium ranges – and keeps up with ARs. As a result, our recommended loadout revolves around handling and range, with no real need to improve its recoil further:

Muzzle: SA Schalldämpfer 99

SA Schalldämpfer 99 Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Magazine: 32 Round Mag

32 Round Mag Rear Grip: Bruen Q900 Grip

Bruen Q900 Grip Comb: FTAC C11 Riser

That’s all you need to know about the best SMGs in Warzone 2 Season 3. Check out our related content below to find out more tips and tricks, such as the best ARs and best sniper rifles in Warzone 2.

