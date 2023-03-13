Are There One-Shot Snipers in Warzone 2? Explained

Image Source: Activision

Everything you need to know about kit to one-hit.

A number of Warzone 2 players have been left confused by recent changes (and un-changes) to sniper rifles. Here, we’re answering if sniper rifles can one-hit kill in Warzone 2 and how that might change moving forwards.

Can Sniper Rifles One-Hit Kill in Warzone 2? Answered

Right now, no sniper rifles are capable of one-hitting a fully armored enemy. With Season Two, adjustments were made to damage profiles to make a number of sniper rifles capable of one-hit eliminations when the incendiary rounds were equipped.

As a result, in the Season 2 update’s immediate aftermath, snipers could one-hit. In short, the residual damage caused by the incendiary ammo would down any enemies headshot by a sniper.

However, on February 24, a stealth nerf was seemingly dropped by Raven Software, removing the ability for sniper rifles to one-hit, even when the incendiary ammunition was equipped. The damage profile on all snipers was reduced so none are able to pull off the feat. At the time of writing, that is how the weapon class remains.

It should be noted, though, that sniper rifles can one-hit enemies with headshots when the player in question does not have full body armor. In short, if an enemy has reduced armor or health, a headshot will one-shot them. Naturally, there’s not really a way of knowing an enemy has reduced health or armor unless you or a teammate has just dealt damage.

Will Snipers Be Able to One-Shot Again?

No plans to make sniper rifles one-hit kills have been announced by Activision or Raven. It does remain a contentious topic, however, with plenty of community members arguing they should be able to do so with a headshot.

Raven actually said, in the aftermath of the nerf to incendiary ammunition, that it was an error and snipers were never intentionally meant to deliver one-hit kills. As a result, it seems unlikely that they’ll be made uniform one-hits, even with headshots.

Developer philosophies can and do change, though, so we wouldn’t rule out the necessary changes ever making their way to Warzone 2. The first Warzone featured one-hit snipers throughout its entire life-cycle.

Best Warzone 2 Sniper Rifle Loadouts

Snipers can still be powerful despite their inability to one-hit. Specifically, the Signal 50 stands out as the strongest option in the weapon class, thanks mainly to its semi-automatic firing mechanism.

This allows users to fire far faster than with bolt-action alternatives, delivering the two or three shots necessary to down a fully-armored opponent. Currently, the below stands out as the best Signal 50 build, reincarnating the Barrett 50 Cal sniper of classic CoD titles:

Barrel: 29″ TV Kilo-50

29″ TV Kilo-50 Muzzle: Nilsound 90

Nilsound 90 Underbarrel: FSS Sharkfin 90

FSS Sharkfin 90 Ammunition: .50 Cal High Velocity

.50 Cal High Velocity Stock: FSS Echo Stock

That’s all there is to know about whether sniper rifles can one-hit in Warzone 2. Naturally, we’ll update this page as and when changes are made to the weapon class.

That could come soon, with Season Two Reloaded rapidly approaching.

