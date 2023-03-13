Top 5 Best Snipers in Warzone 2, Ranked (Season 2)
Warzone 2 snipers are varied and mixed: here’s the low down.
Sniper Rifles, as they were in the first Warzone, are crucial to challenging enemies at long-ranges. Their unmatched damage and accuracy can shred enemy armor, even if they can’t one-hit in the BR sequel right now. Regardless, here are the five best sniper rifles in Warzone 2, ranked.
5) LA-B 330
The LA-B 330 struggles in Warzone 2 at the moment because of its relatively poor damage, especially compared to some of the heavier, bulkier sniper rifles. As you might imagine, it’s slightly faster than some but its standing as the jack-of-all-trades also makes it the master of none. Our best recommended build balances damage and range, giving you the best fighting chance against any enemy:
- Barrel: 23.5” FLUTED R-67
- Laser: FSS OLEV Laser
- Stock: ZLR T70 PAD Extension
- Muzzle: NILSOUND 90
- Bolt: FSS ST87 Bolt
4) SP-X 80
The SP-X 80 is another all-rounder, but it hits slightly harder and feels more consistent than the LA-B 330. There’s still not as much damage as some of the better-ranked sniper rifles on this list, but it’s certainly a solid option to pick off enemies across Al Mazrah or Ashika Island. Our best loadout
- Stock: PVZ-890 Tac Stock
- Rear Grip: Schlager Match Grip
- Ammunition: .300 High Velocity
- Muzzle: Bruen Agent 90
- Magazine: 8 Round Mag
3) MCPR-300
The MCPR-300 is a slower sniper rifle, and it often is overlooked as a best-in-class weapon, but it definitely is a top three pick. The gun makes up for its slow rate of fire with significant power and incredible range. Expect to deal heavy damage at any range using this loadout:
- Barrel: 22” OMX 456
- Laser: FSS OLEV Laser
- Grip: CRONEN ZERO Rear Grip
- Stock: FSS MERC Stock
- Muzzle: FTAC Reaper
2) Victus XMR
Very similar to the MCPR-300, the Victus XMR slightly outperforms it on the basis of a marginally former better damage profile. Our recommended loadout only opts for four attachments, but anymore slows it down unnecessarily and threatens to detract from its jaw-dropping power:
- Barrel: Mack 8 33.5 Super
- Laser: VLK LZR 7MW
- Grip: Bruen G305
- Ammo: .50 Cal Explosive
1) Signal 50
The Signal 50 is currently the best sniper rifle in Warzone 2 – thanks mainly to its semi-automatic rate of fire. Because Raven are still set on stopping snipers from being able to one-hit, there’s clamor for fast-firing snipers that can take enemies out in multiple quick shots.
Our recommended build seeks to balance recoil, bullet velocity and range, ensuring your Signal 50 does as much damage as possible and makes hitting shots as easy as possible:
- Barrel: 29″ TV Kilo-50
- Muzzle: Nilsound 90
- Underbarrel: FSS Sharkfin 90
- Ammunition: .50 Cal High Velocity
- Stock: FSS Echo Stock
That’s all you need to know about the best snipers in Warzone 2 Season 2. Check out our related content, such as the best SMGs or best ARs in Warzone 2.0.
