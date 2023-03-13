Top 5 Best Snipers in Warzone 2, Ranked (Season 2)

Sniper Rifles, as they were in the first Warzone, are crucial to challenging enemies at long-ranges. Their unmatched damage and accuracy can shred enemy armor, even if they can’t one-hit in the BR sequel right now. Regardless, here are the five best sniper rifles in Warzone 2, ranked.

5) LA-B 330

Activision via Twinfinite

The LA-B 330 struggles in Warzone 2 at the moment because of its relatively poor damage, especially compared to some of the heavier, bulkier sniper rifles. As you might imagine, it’s slightly faster than some but its standing as the jack-of-all-trades also makes it the master of none. Our best recommended build balances damage and range, giving you the best fighting chance against any enemy:

Barrel: 23.5” FLUTED R-67

23.5” FLUTED R-67 Laser: FSS OLEV Laser

FSS OLEV Laser Stock: ZLR T70 PAD Extension

ZLR T70 PAD Extension Muzzle: NILSOUND 90

NILSOUND 90 Bolt: FSS ST87 Bolt

4) SP-X 80

Activision via Twinfinite

The SP-X 80 is another all-rounder, but it hits slightly harder and feels more consistent than the LA-B 330. There’s still not as much damage as some of the better-ranked sniper rifles on this list, but it’s certainly a solid option to pick off enemies across Al Mazrah or Ashika Island. Our best loadout

Stock: PVZ-890 Tac Stock

PVZ-890 Tac Stock Rear Grip: Schlager Match Grip

Schlager Match Grip Ammunition: .300 High Velocity

.300 High Velocity Muzzle: Bruen Agent 90

Bruen Agent 90 Magazine: 8 Round Mag

3) MCPR-300

Activision via Twinfinite

The MCPR-300 is a slower sniper rifle, and it often is overlooked as a best-in-class weapon, but it definitely is a top three pick. The gun makes up for its slow rate of fire with significant power and incredible range. Expect to deal heavy damage at any range using this loadout:

Barrel: 22” OMX 456

22” OMX 456 Laser: FSS OLEV Laser

FSS OLEV Laser Grip: CRONEN ZERO Rear Grip

CRONEN ZERO Rear Grip Stock: FSS MERC Stock

FSS MERC Stock Muzzle: FTAC Reaper

2) Victus XMR

Activision via Twinfinite

Very similar to the MCPR-300, the Victus XMR slightly outperforms it on the basis of a marginally former better damage profile. Our recommended loadout only opts for four attachments, but anymore slows it down unnecessarily and threatens to detract from its jaw-dropping power:

Barrel: Mack 8 33.5 Super

Mack 8 33.5 Super Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Grip: Bruen G305

Bruen G305 Ammo: .50 Cal Explosive

1) Signal 50

Activision via Twinfinite

The Signal 50 is currently the best sniper rifle in Warzone 2 – thanks mainly to its semi-automatic rate of fire. Because Raven are still set on stopping snipers from being able to one-hit, there’s clamor for fast-firing snipers that can take enemies out in multiple quick shots.

Our recommended build seeks to balance recoil, bullet velocity and range, ensuring your Signal 50 does as much damage as possible and makes hitting shots as easy as possible:

Barrel: 29″ TV Kilo-50

29″ TV Kilo-50 Muzzle: Nilsound 90

Nilsound 90 Underbarrel: FSS Sharkfin 90

FSS Sharkfin 90 Ammunition: .50 Cal High Velocity

.50 Cal High Velocity Stock: FSS Echo Stock

That’s all you need to know about the best snipers in Warzone 2 Season 2. Check out our related content, such as the best SMGs or best ARs in Warzone 2.0.

