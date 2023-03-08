Top 5 Warzone 2 Season 2 Meta Loadouts: Best Weapons for Al Mazrah & Ashika Island

Activision

Season Two of Warzone 2 is well underway, with Season Two Reloaded and Season Three rapidly approaching. The seasonal patch changed a whole host of things in-game, including bringing major nerfs to the once-dominant RPK and Fennec. As a result, players are looking elsewhere for the best weapons. Luckily, whether you’re dropping into the classic Al Mazrah or the brand new Ashika Island, here are the best weapons, loadouts and builds for Warzone 2 Season Two.

Lachmann Sub

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

Because of the aforementioned nerfs to the Fennec, the meta has significantly shifted in favor of the Lachmann Sub. This high-damage SMG can be enhanced with even better firepower and mobility, both of which make it especially effective in close-range encounters. There is slightly more kick than some other SMGs, but none can really hang with the Lachmann’s TTK. Here are our picks for the best Lachmann Sub loadout, designed to minimize recoil and improve speed:

Laser : VLK LZR 7MW

: VLK LZR 7MW Rear Grip : Lachmann TCG-10

: Lachmann TCG-10 Muzzle : XRK Sandstorm

: XRK Sandstorm Magazine: 40 Round Mag

40 Round Mag Underbarrel: Lockgrip Precision-40

TAQ-56

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

Where the Lachmann Sub benefitted from nerfs to the Fennec, the TAQ-56 has usurped the RPK as a mid-range behemoth. It favorable iron sights, manageable recoil and eye-watering damage make it arguably the best assault rifle in Season Two. Specifically, you’ll want these attachments to get the most out of your TAQ-56:

Stock: TV Cardinal Stock

TV Cardinal Stock Barrel : 17.5″ Tundra Pro Barrel

: 17.5″ Tundra Pro Barrel Muzzle : RF Crown 50

: RF Crown 50 Magazine: 40 Round Mag

40 Round Mag Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

ISO Hemlock

Activision via Twinfinite

The ISO Hemlock dropped with Season Two of Warzone 2 and has rapidly ascended to one of the best and most-picked weapons in the battle royale. Its medium to longer range damage is seriously impressive, but it may take some time to master the gun’s moderate recoil. We could see a swift nerf but, for now, it’s as hot as when it dropped. The best attachments are detailed below:

Muzzle: Echoless-80

Echoless-80 Barrel: Fielder T-50

Fielder T-50 Optic: Aim OP-V4

Aim OP-V4 Magazine: 45 Round Mag

45 Round Mag Underbarrel: Edge-47 Grip

Sakin MG38

Activision via Twinfinite

The Sakin MG38 is as slow and cumbersome as LMGs tend to be. However, its damage, range and recoil make it the best long-range option in the game in terms of fully-automatic weapons. Even at long distances a few accurate shots will give you that all important ‘Armor Break’ notification, followed swiftly by a downed confirmation. Here’s how you’ll want to run it:

Muzzle: ZLR Talon 5

ZLR Talon 5 Optic: Aim OP-V4

Aim OP-V4 Laser: FSS OLE-V

FSS OLE-V Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Stock: Cheetah STM Stock

Vaznev-9K

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

For Warzone 2 Season 2, the Vaznev-9K is in the spotlight as a meta SMG that is perfect for close-range sniper support. This build is designed to help damage, range, and recoil suppression. It’s obviously designed for close ranges:

Lazer : FSS OLE-V LZR

: FSS OLE-V LZR Barrel : KAS-1 381MM

: KAS-1 381MM Rear Grip : DEMO-X2 Grip

: DEMO-X2 Grip Muzzle : X10 RR-40

: X10 RR-40 Magazine: 45 Round Mag

So, there you have it. Our picks for the 5 best Warzone 2 Season 2 meta weapon loadouts. For more, here’s some hilarious proximity chat silliness, the best aim assist settings, and how to use the interrogation feature. Alternatively, feel free to browse the links below.

