Top 5 Warzone 2 Season 2 Meta Loadouts: Best Weapons for Al Mazrah & Ashika Island
Ashika Island or Al Mazrah, here are the best loadouts for Season Two.
Season Two of Warzone 2 is well underway, with Season Two Reloaded and Season Three rapidly approaching. The seasonal patch changed a whole host of things in-game, including bringing major nerfs to the once-dominant RPK and Fennec. As a result, players are looking elsewhere for the best weapons. Luckily, whether you’re dropping into the classic Al Mazrah or the brand new Ashika Island, here are the best weapons, loadouts and builds for Warzone 2 Season Two.
Lachmann Sub
Because of the aforementioned nerfs to the Fennec, the meta has significantly shifted in favor of the Lachmann Sub. This high-damage SMG can be enhanced with even better firepower and mobility, both of which make it especially effective in close-range encounters. There is slightly more kick than some other SMGs, but none can really hang with the Lachmann’s TTK. Here are our picks for the best Lachmann Sub loadout, designed to minimize recoil and improve speed:
- Laser: VLK LZR 7MW
- Rear Grip: Lachmann TCG-10
- Muzzle: XRK Sandstorm
- Magazine: 40 Round Mag
- Underbarrel: Lockgrip Precision-40
TAQ-56
Where the Lachmann Sub benefitted from nerfs to the Fennec, the TAQ-56 has usurped the RPK as a mid-range behemoth. It favorable iron sights, manageable recoil and eye-watering damage make it arguably the best assault rifle in Season Two. Specifically, you’ll want these attachments to get the most out of your TAQ-56:
- Stock: TV Cardinal Stock
- Barrel: 17.5″ Tundra Pro Barrel
- Muzzle: RF Crown 50
- Magazine: 40 Round Mag
- Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56
ISO Hemlock
The ISO Hemlock dropped with Season Two of Warzone 2 and has rapidly ascended to one of the best and most-picked weapons in the battle royale. Its medium to longer range damage is seriously impressive, but it may take some time to master the gun’s moderate recoil. We could see a swift nerf but, for now, it’s as hot as when it dropped. The best attachments are detailed below:
- Muzzle: Echoless-80
- Barrel: Fielder T-50
- Optic: Aim OP-V4
- Magazine: 45 Round Mag
- Underbarrel: Edge-47 Grip
Sakin MG38
The Sakin MG38 is as slow and cumbersome as LMGs tend to be. However, its damage, range and recoil make it the best long-range option in the game in terms of fully-automatic weapons. Even at long distances a few accurate shots will give you that all important ‘Armor Break’ notification, followed swiftly by a downed confirmation. Here’s how you’ll want to run it:
- Muzzle: ZLR Talon 5
- Optic: Aim OP-V4
- Laser: FSS OLE-V
- Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56
- Stock: Cheetah STM Stock
Vaznev-9K
For Warzone 2 Season 2, the Vaznev-9K is in the spotlight as a meta SMG that is perfect for close-range sniper support. This build is designed to help damage, range, and recoil suppression. It’s obviously designed for close ranges:
- Lazer: FSS OLE-V LZR
- Barrel: KAS-1 381MM
- Rear Grip: DEMO-X2 Grip
- Muzzle: X10 RR-40
- Magazine: 45 Round Mag
So, there you have it. Our picks for the 5 best Warzone 2 Season 2 meta weapon loadouts. For more, here's some hilarious proximity chat silliness, the best aim assist settings, and how to use the interrogation feature.
