Best Lachmann Shroud Loadout in Warzone & MW2

Warzone and MW2 Season 5 Reloaded, like the major updates before it, is bringing a wide variety of new content to both titles. Among the headline additions are the new weapons, which consist of a Pickaxe melee weapon, a new sidearm and the Lachmann Shroud. Here are the best builds for the S5R SMG, in Warzone and Modern Warfare 2.

Best Lachmann Shroud Warzone Build

Because it’s so new, dropping on August 30 with Season 5 Reloaded, we’re not one hundred percent sold on our attachments, build and the weapon itself. We’re basing these picks off how Activision described the weapon and our earliest impressions of the gun.

It’s a burst or semi-auto SMG, similar to the Lachmann Sub in all ways except firing mechanism and its integrated suppressor. As a result, we expect it to be slightly easier to control but more difficult to deal high damage as rapidly. These factors are all reflected in our attachment choices.

We’re kicking off with the 170mm Grapple VI, which improves the damage range of the Shroud. When it’s a burst-fire, hitting accurate shots at longer ranges should be easier so maximizing their damage is important.

Next up is the 40 Round Mag, a go-to on almost every Warzone weapon. Increasing ammo capacity is crucial to maximizing damage against an entire enemy team and minimizing reloads.

Then there’s the Lockgrip Precision-40 and Lachmann TCG-10 grip, both of which stabilize shots. Balancing out the bursts’ recoil is important to using it as efficiently as possible.

Finally, we’re opting for the FT Mobile Stock to keep the Lachmann Shroud snappy and let you run and gun in the way you want to with SMGs.

It’s a strong all-round loadout, playing to the weapon’s strengths and minimizing its weaknesses. Only time will tell how it slots into the wider Warzone meta, though.

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

MW2 Loadout

For Modern Warfare 2, there’s less of a need to improve its range and more of an incentive to speed it up. To that end, the only attachments carrying over are the FT Mobile Stock and 40 Round Mags.

We’re swapping out the heavier barrel for the 114mm Darkstar, speeding up ADS and movement speed. The Schlager Tango comes in for the Lockgrip, a quicker version that won’t hinder ADS speed to the same extent.

Finally, we’re opting for the Schlager ULO-66 Laser. It’ll drastically boost hip fire accuracy and recoil, letting you land shots on enemies before you’re even ADS. The instant advantage in that gunfight will be yours.

How To Unlock

To unlock, players need only have the Season 5 Battle Pass. It’s in Sector E0.

Once that’s taken care of, there’s a few challenges to complete in order to earn the Lachmann Shroud. Each also unlocks something unique, shown in brackets below:

Get 15 Operator Kills with Melee Weapons (Pickaxe)

(Pickaxe) Get 3 Operator Kills Without Dying 20 Times (Double Weapon XP Token)

(Double Weapon XP Token) Get 15 Operator Headshot Kills with Pistols (9mm Daemon Sidearm)

(9mm Daemon Sidearm) Get 20 Operator Longshot Kills (Double Weapon XP Token)

(Double Weapon XP Token) Get 30 Operator Hipfire Kills with SMGs (Lachmann Shroud SMG)

Those are our picks for the best Lachmann Shroud loadouts in Warzone and MW2. As mentioned, these recommendations could change as we spend more time with the weapon. For everything else S5R, like the DMZ changes, stay with us right here.