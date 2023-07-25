How To Access Building 21 in Warzone 2 DMZ

Building 21 is exclusive to DMZ, but where is it and how do you access it?

Building 21 has been a part of Warzone’s DMZ for a long time now, but accessing the location is still somewhat shrouded in mystery. Here’s everything there is to know about getting there and reaping the rewards.

Warzone DMZ Building 21

What is it?

Building 21 is a limited-time Exclusion Zone that’s exclusive to DMZ. The mode’s other zones – Al Mazrah, Ashika Island and Vondel – are all playable in Warzone battle royale. Building 21 isn’t and only features in the extraction mode.

By ‘limited-time’, we don’t mean that it’s only here for a few days and will then disappear. We mean it’s only accessible at certain times. Specifically, the weekends.

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

Unfortunately, it’s not quite as simple as waiting for Saturday to roll round and then diving into the location alongside your squad. Players have to gain access to Building 21, redeeming that access when it is available in-game.

Where is it?

We have no idea. Thankfully, we don’t need to know. It’s not like the Koschei Complex that has various entrances in Al Mazrah.

Players can enter it from the ‘Choose Location’ screen and are transported there. It’s possible we’ll learn more on Building 21 in future DMZ seasons as more of the game’s lore is revealed.

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

For example, in Season 4 Reloaded, the devs teased that: “There are reports of a new enemy force attempting to infiltrate Building 21. Proceed with caution, Operators…” We have no idea what this means right now, but we’re pumped to figure it out.

Accessing Building 21 and Getting An Access Card

Because it’s not a location you can travel to, it’s notoriously difficult to access. You need a Building 21 Access Card in your Contraband to use when the game unlocks the location.

These are lootable items, found across DMZ’s Exclusion Zones. There’s no set locations for them, but they’re most often found in high-value loot spots, like Supply Drops, orange crates and Strongholds. It’s also possible to find them in Buy Stations. They are, though, quite rare and expensive.

Unfortunately, there’s no way to barter for one and so there’s an unavoidable aspect of RNG and chance in getting one. Needless to say, they are findable so if you’re investing hours during the week you’ll probably be able to find one before the weekend rolls around.

That’s everything about Building 21 in Warzone DMZ. We’ll continue to update this page as more about the location is revealed, as well as if any guaranteed Access Card locations are discovered. For now, dive in and enjoy (and watch for bots!).