Where to Find Koschei Complex in Warzone 2 DMZ

Image Source: Activision

Call of Duty Season 3 Reloaded introduces a new Exclusion Zone for DMZ mode, bringing the fight deep underground. You’ll discover several entrances to this formidable location, where you’ll come across a horde of enemies and valuables to collect. So, if you want to partake in this challenge, we’ll show you where to find the Koschei Complex in Warzone 2 DMZ.

New DMZ Map Location in Warzone 2, Explained

The Koschei Complex features four entrances across Al Mazrah, primarily around underground areas. But, due to the map’s extensive size, it may be confusing to locate this particular area, especially with the Season 3 Reloaded’s sandstorm effects. Fortunately, YouTuber Westie found one of Koschei Complex’s entryways in Al Mazrah City within an underground parking garage.

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

All you have to do is locate a question mark waypoint in the city and continuously head downwards until you reach the entrance.

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

Before players go inside, it’s best to prepare their loadout for the upcoming fight due to high amount of enemy numbers and their tough exterior. You can also equip a flashlight on your weapon or obtain Night Vision Googles, considering the Koschei Complex’s darkly-lit areas. However, you may be able to find these items while inside through DMZ’s standard looting.

To enter the the underground bunker, you must accept to “Travel to Koschei Complez” twice near the doorway.

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

You will then be transported to the Koschei Complex, which does not have a mini map. If you’ve reached Tier 4 missions in the Crown faction, you can complete the Bedrock quest by exploring around the base and investigating the chemical treatment plant. In return, players can obtain a hefty amount of valuables, from contraband to loads of cash for the Buy Stations.

That does it for our guide on where to find the Koschei Complex. For more content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including our guide on Gold Skull locations.

