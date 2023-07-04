All Item Combination Recipes in Warzone 2 DMZ

Image Source: Activision

The Bartering system offers an all-new experience for DMZ players, where they can combine materials to create valuable tools. Each Buy Station is equipped with various recipes, like plate carriers and backpacks, providing alternative techniques to boost your inventory slots. So, if you want the complete collection, here are all the item combination recipes in DMZ.

Season 4 DMZ Barter Recipes, Explained

The Exclusion Zones exhibit a variety of Bartering products across Al Mazrah, Ashika Island, Vondel, and Building 21. These items can help you obtain materials with a low spawn rate as long as you have the suitable ingredients for the recipe. But, if you don’t have the corresponding items, you can select to ‘Ping’ them to focus on your scavenger mission.

Keep in mind that each Buy Station in Warzone 2 will not feature the same lineup, and you may need to locate another destination if a specific product is unavailable. Nonetheless, players can use the following ingredient combinations to produce a considerable amount of Bartering recipes in DMZ:

Recipe Ingredients 3-Plate Comms Vest (Al Mazrah & Vondel) Encrypted Hard Drive, two Batteries, and Soothing Hand Cream 3-Plate Comms Vest (Ashika) Battery, Canned Foods, and two Gun Cleaning Oil 3-Plate Comms Vest (Building 21) Two Hard Drives, two Batteries, and Soothing Hand Cream 3-Plate Medic Vest Three Bandages, Liquor, and Watch 3-Plate Stealth Vest (Vondel) Two Electrical Components, Comic Book, and Game Console 3-Plate Stealth Vest (Al Mazrah) Encrypted USB Stick, Comic Book, and Game Consoles 3-Plate Tempered Plate Carrier Classified Documents, Sensitive Documents, and two Documents Scavenger Backpack Battery, Canned Foods, and two Gun Cleaning Oil Secure Backpack Two Electric Drill, two Gas Cans, and Gold Skull Armor Box Electrical Tape, Screwdriver, and C4 Munitions Box Imported Tea Revive Pistol Bandage and Soothing Hand Cream Durable Gas Mask Two Toothpaste and Lighter Worn Skeleton Key Videocassette Recorder, Vintage Wine, and Encrypted Hard Drive Skeleton Key (Vondel) Three 3-Plate Armor Vests, three Self-Revive Kits, and Gold Bar Skeleton Key (Al Mazrah) GPU and two Gold Bars Skeleton Key (Ashika) Videocassette Recorder, two Gold Bars, Vintage Wine, and an Encrypted Hard Drive Skeleton Key (Building 21) Three Encrypted Hard Drives GPU Two Gold Bars and five Thumb Drives Used Crane Control Room Key Six Stronghold Keycards Worn Lost Room 403 Key Four Nuclear Fuels Worn Sattiq Poppy Farmer House Key Three Radiation Blockers MCR-300 Al-Qatala Train Cargo Radiation Blocker Blow Torch Tactical Camera Car Battery Kastov 762 First Edition Comic Book, Watch, and Game Console Encryption Key Stronghold Keycard, Throwing Knife, Inflatable Decoy, and Smoke Grenade Research Center Room Key Four Electrical Components and two Jumper Cables Rebreather (Vondel) Durable Gas Mask and Gas Mask Rebreather (Al Mazrah) Hard Drive and Imported Tea Night Vision Goggles Aged Wine and two Emergency Rations RGL-80 Two Vintage Wines, three Launchers, and 5,000 Cash Console Devkit Three Game Consoles, Golden Skull of Al Bagra Minor, Two Nuclear Fuel Gold Fish Ashika Kitsune Original, Dog Bank, and Cat Statue

Most of these materials can be found through looting, except for the Skeleton Key, as they are only a part of the Barter section. Season 4 also brought a few changes to recipes, so longtime players may need to adjust their strategies with the latest system.

Those on a mission to acquire one of these recipes must ensure that they don’t sell the ingredients at the Buy Station. However, if you run out of room in your inventory, you can use handy items like the Scavenger Backpack to increase your slots.

That does it for our guide on all DMZ ingredient combination recipes in Warzone 2. For more content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including our guide on all changes in Season 4.

