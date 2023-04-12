All Warzone 2 Buy Station Changes in Season 3: Price Rises, Locations & UAVs
Warzone 2 Buy Stations will become A LOT easier to find.
The Warzone 2 Season 3 update dropped on April 12, bringing a huge amount of changes to the battle royale. Numerous weapons were buffed, like the ISO Hemlock and Lachmann Sub, while others were strengthened considerably. Among some unexpected changes were major tweaks to Buy Stations in Warzone 2, making certain items far easier (or harder) to purchase and use. Here’s all the Buy Station changes in Warzone 2 Season 3, from price rises, spawn frequency and more.
Warzone 2 Season 3 Buy Station Changes
The official patch notes revealed a plethora of adjustments to the handy boxes scattered around Warzone 2’s maps. They allow players to purchase gear, with anything and everything on offer.
Item Limit Changes
While not every item limit has been removed, there are now unlimited Gas Masks and Portable Radars available at every Buy Station. Limits on other items, like UAVs, remain in place.
Buy Station Item Price Changes
A huge amount of price changes have been implemented as well, with Armor Plates, Gas Masks, Durable Gas Masks and Frag Grenades going up in price.
On the other end of the spectrum, Counter UAVs, Bomb Drones and Deployable Covers have been reduced in price. The full list of price changes in Warzone 2 Season 3 is detailed below:
- Armor Plates
- Increased to $500, up from $400
- Gas Mask
- Increased to $2000, up from $1650
- Durable Gas Mask
- Increased to $3500, up from $2900
- C4
- Increased to $850, up from $700
- Frag Grenade
- Increased to $600, up from $500
- Smoke Grenade
- Increased to $400, up from $250
- Snapshot Grenade
- Increased to $600, up from $400
- Revive Pistol
- Increased to $4000, up from $800
- Cluster Mine
- Increased to $6000, up from $3300
- Precision Airstrike
- Decreased to $2000, down from $4000
- Counter-UAV
- Decreased to $2000, down from $4000
- Bomb Drone
- Decreased to $3500, down from $4000
- Armor Box
- Increased to $3500, up from $2000
- Battle Rage
- Increased to $3500, up from $2900
- Dead Silence
- Decreased to $2500, down from $2900
- Portable Radar
- Increased to $2500, up from $1400
- Suppression Mine
- Increased to $3500, up from $2000
- Tactical Camera
- Decreased to $1500, down from $1650
- Deployable Cover
- Decreased to $1500, down from $1650
- Trophy System
- Decreased to $1500, down from $1650
- Recon Drone
- Increased to $3000, up from $2000
- UAV
- Increased to $5000, up from $4000
The developers pledged to monitor prices and tweak them again in the future, saying: “Future updates will see a continuous evaluation of prices as we regularly review the live data of Buy Station usage, equipment power and more.”
Buy Station Spawn Frequency
Finally, there will be more Buy Stations available in Warzone 2, with the spawn frequency for stations increasing from 31 to 42. They explained: “this change not only increases the amount available in a match but more appropriately spaces out their locations. The goal being to address negative space and to reduce frequency of buys being in too close of a proximity.”
That rounds off every change to Buy Stations in Warzone 2 Season 3. Be sure to check out every weapon adjustment, as well as how to get your hands on the new FJX Imperium Sniper Rifle and Cronen Squall Battle Rifle. Otherwise, peruse the related content below.
