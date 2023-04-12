All Warzone 2 Buy Station Changes in Season 3: Price Rises, Locations & UAVs

The Warzone 2 Season 3 update dropped on April 12, bringing a huge amount of changes to the battle royale. Numerous weapons were buffed, like the ISO Hemlock and Lachmann Sub, while others were strengthened considerably. Among some unexpected changes were major tweaks to Buy Stations in Warzone 2, making certain items far easier (or harder) to purchase and use. Here’s all the Buy Station changes in Warzone 2 Season 3, from price rises, spawn frequency and more.

Warzone 2 Season 3 Buy Station Changes

The official patch notes revealed a plethora of adjustments to the handy boxes scattered around Warzone 2’s maps. They allow players to purchase gear, with anything and everything on offer.

Item Limit Changes

While not every item limit has been removed, there are now unlimited Gas Masks and Portable Radars available at every Buy Station. Limits on other items, like UAVs, remain in place.

Buy Station Item Price Changes

A huge amount of price changes have been implemented as well, with Armor Plates, Gas Masks, Durable Gas Masks and Frag Grenades going up in price.

On the other end of the spectrum, Counter UAVs, Bomb Drones and Deployable Covers have been reduced in price. The full list of price changes in Warzone 2 Season 3 is detailed below:

Armor Plates Increased to $500, up from $400

Gas Mask Increased to $2000, up from $1650

Durable Gas Mask Increased to $3500, up from $2900

C4 Increased to $850, up from $700

Frag Grenade Increased to $600, up from $500

Smoke Grenade Increased to $400, up from $250

Snapshot Grenade Increased to $600, up from $400

Revive Pistol Increased to $4000, up from $800

Cluster Mine Increased to $6000, up from $3300

Precision Airstrike Decreased to $2000, down from $4000

Counter-UAV Decreased to $2000, down from $4000

Bomb Drone Decreased to $3500, down from $4000

Armor Box Increased to $3500, up from $2000

Battle Rage Increased to $3500, up from $2900

Dead Silence Decreased to $2500, down from $2900

Portable Radar Increased to $2500, up from $1400

Suppression Mine Increased to $3500, up from $2000

Tactical Camera Decreased to $1500, down from $1650

Deployable Cover Decreased to $1500, down from $1650

Trophy System Decreased to $1500, down from $1650

Recon Drone Increased to $3000, up from $2000

UAV Increased to $5000, up from $4000



The developers pledged to monitor prices and tweak them again in the future, saying: “Future updates will see a continuous evaluation of prices as we regularly review the live data of Buy Station usage, equipment power and more.”

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

Buy Station Spawn Frequency

Finally, there will be more Buy Stations available in Warzone 2, with the spawn frequency for stations increasing from 31 to 42. They explained: “this change not only increases the amount available in a match but more appropriately spaces out their locations. The goal being to address negative space and to reduce frequency of buys being in too close of a proximity.”

That rounds off every change to Buy Stations in Warzone 2 Season 3. Be sure to check out every weapon adjustment, as well as how to get your hands on the new FJX Imperium Sniper Rifle and Cronen Squall Battle Rifle. Otherwise, peruse the related content below.

