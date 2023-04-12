Every Weapon Buff and Nerf in Warzone 2 & MW2 Season 3: ISO Hemlock, Lachmann Sub & More
The weapon pool has shifted – again.
Warzone 2 Season 3 is finally upon us, being released in the battle royale and Modern Warfare 2 on April 12. It promises to shake up the meta in a massive way – bringing major changes to a series of the games’ most popular weapons. This is every weapon buff and nerf in the Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 Season 3 update.
Remember, as pointed out by the developers, that these changes are universal, meaning they apply to the weapons across both title. In short, if a buff is listed below, the weapon will be better in the battle royale and annual installment. If a weapon nerf is listed below, that gun will be less viable in both titles.
The changes are widespread and far reaching, bringing buffs to a series of Tactical Rifles and nerfs to the ISO Hemlock, Lachmann Sub and M13B. The full weapon changes are detailed below, courtesy of the official update’s patch notes:
All MW2 & Warzone 2 Season 3 Weapon Buffs & Nerfs
WEAPON BALANCING
Season 03’s changes add more responsiveness to movement and the fluidity of combat including a reduction to the intensity of damage feedback (e.g., camera shake and HUD overlays). We have also decreased the magnitude on some of the more punitive Attachment cons. We feel this will result in an expansion in Attachment viability that will enable a broader spectrum of playstyles to excel—Including a change to Explosive Ammo, which allows Bolt-Action Sniper Rifles to down players in one shot. As we head into Season 03 Reloaded, we will be keeping a close eye on Weapons, Equipment, Killstreaks—among other mechanics, to ensure fair, fun, and strategically rich gameplay.
NOTE: Updates listed below that have certain impacts listed for Armor are only present in Warzone 2 and are indicated with: “Warzone 2.0 Only”
In the context of the below changes—when a Minimum Armor Damage value is added to a Weapon or Attachment, it is an increase to effectiveness. When a Maximum Armor Damage value is added, it is a decrease to effectiveness.
» Assault Rifles «
- ISO Hemlock
- All Damage Ranges reduced
- Lower Torso Damage reduced
- M13B
- Headshot Damage slightly reduced
- Lower Torso Damage increased
- Mid-range Damage distance increased
- Upper Torso Damage slightly reduced
- STB 556
- Headshot Damage increased
- Leg Damage increased
- Lower Torso Damage increased
- Mid-range Damage distance increased
- Mid-range Damage reduced
- TAQ-56
- Headshot Damage Increased
» Battle Rifles «
- FTAC Recon
- Movement Speed increased
- Semi-Auto Leg Damage increased
- Semi-Auto Minimum Armor Damage increased | Warzone 2.0 Only
- Semi-Auto Upper Torso Damage increased
- Lachmann 762
- Movement Speed increased
- SO-14
- Movement Speed increased
- Semi-Auto Minimum Armor Damage increased | Warzone 2.0 Only
- TAQ-V
- Minimum Armor Damage increased | Warzone 2.0 Only
- Movement Speed increased
- Semi-Auto Lower Leg Damage increased
» Handguns «
- Basilisk
- Minimum Armor Damage reduced | Warzone 2.0 Only
» Light Machine Guns «
- RAAL MG
- Headshot Damage reduced
- Minimum Armor Damage added to Semi-Auto Firing Mode | Warzone 2.0 Only
- Semi-Auto Headshot Damage increased
- Semi-Auto Upper Torso Damage increased
- Semi-Auto Lower Torso Damage increased
- RPK
- Close-mid Damage slightly reduced
» Marksman Rifles «
- Tempus Torrent
- All Damage Ranges reduced slightly
- Close-mid Damage reduced slightly
- Headshot Damage reduced
» Submachine Guns «
- Submachine Gun Hip Spread accuracy increased
- BAS-P
- ADS Move Speed increased
- All Damage Ranges increased
- Minimum Armor Damage added to Semi-Auto Firing Mode | Warzone 2.0 Only
- Lachmann Sub
- Headshot Damage decreased
- Burst-Fire Leg Damage increased
- Burst-Fire time between shots decreased
- Burt-Fire Torso Damage increased
- MX9
- Sprint to Fire Speed increased
- Vaznev-9K
- Headshot Damage decreased
- VEL 46
- Headshot Damage decreased
ATTACHMENTS
Ammunition
- Basilisk
- .500 Snakeshot
- Maximum Armor Damage added | Warzone 2.0 Only
- .500 Snakeshot
- Explosive
- Bolt-Action Weapons equipped with Explosive Ammunition are now able to down fully armored Players in one shot | Warzone 2.0 Only
- Explosive Ammunition has been added to the MCPR-300 progression tree
- ISO Hemlock
- .300 Blackout (All Types)
- Headshot Damage increased
- Hip Spread accuracy while prone increased
- Initial Recoil increased slightly
- Long-range Damage decreased
- Mid-range Damage increased
- Minimum Armor Damage added to Semi-Auto Firing Mode | Warzone 2.0 Only
- Recoil violence increased
- .300 Blackout (All Types)
Barrel, Stock, and Magazine Attachment stats are affected according to how ‘Large’, ‘Small’, ‘Heavy’, ‘Light’, ‘Long’, or ‘Short’ they are relative to other Attachments. In essence, the below changes increase the upsides of most Attachments stats while decreasing their downsides—resulting in an overall increase to Attachment power level.
Barrel
- Heavy Barrels
- ADS Speed penalty slightly reduced
- Light Barrels
- Muzzle Velocity penalty reduced
- Short Barrels
- ADS Speed benefit increased
- Damage Range penalty reduced
- Hip Spread accuracy benefit increased while moving and firing
- Hip Spread accuracy penalty for Shotguns decreased while moving and firing
Bipod
- ADS Speed penalty reduced
Laser
- Laser brightness increased
Magazine
- Large Magazines
- Light Machine Guns (Global)
- Handling and Movement penalties reduced
- Kastov 545
- 60 Round Magazine
- Handling penalty reduced
- 60 Round Magazine
- Kastov 762
- 40 Round Magazine
- Handling penalty reduced
- 40 Round Magazine
- Lachmann Sub
- 50 Round Drum
- Handling penalty reduced
- 50 Round Drum
- M13B
- 60 Round Magazine
- Handling penalty reduced
- 60 Round Magazine
- M16
- 60 Round Magazine
- Handling penalty reduced
- 60 Round Magazine
- Vaznev-9K
- 45 Round Magazine
- Handling penalty reduced
- 45 Round Magazine
- VEL 46
- 50 Round Magazine
- Handling penalty reduced
- 60 Round Magazine
- Handling penalty reduced
- 50 Round Magazine
- Light Machine Guns (Global)
Small Magazines
- Movement Speed increased
- Sprint to Fire Speed increased
- Fennec 45
- Fennec Double Tap Mod (Benefits from Small Magazine buffs)
- Damage increased
- Damage Ranges reduced
- Minimum Armor Damage added | Warzone 2.0 Only
- Time between bursts reduced
- Fennec Double Tap Mod (Benefits from Small Magazine buffs)
- STB 556
- Single Tap Mod (Benefits from Small Magazine buffs)
- Damage increased
- Mid-range Damage distances increased
- Minimum Armor Damage added | Warzone 2.0 Only
- Time between shots increased
- Single Tap Mod (Benefits from Small Magazine buffs)
Rear Grip
- Basilisk
- Akimbo Basilisk
- Maximum Armor Damage added | Warzone 2.0 Only
- Akimbo Basilisk
Stock
- Heavy Stocks
- ADS Move Speed penalty reduced
- Aiming Stability benefit increased
- Aim Walking Steadiness benefit increased
That’s all the weapon buffs, nerfs and adjustments made in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 Season 3. Be sure to check out our related content, including the guides to the best weapons in the game, one-shot snipers (which return!) and the patch notes in full. Otherwise, the related content may be what you’re after.
