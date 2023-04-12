Every Weapon Buff and Nerf in Warzone 2 & MW2 Season 3: ISO Hemlock, Lachmann Sub & More

Activision

Warzone 2 Season 3 is finally upon us, being released in the battle royale and Modern Warfare 2 on April 12. It promises to shake up the meta in a massive way – bringing major changes to a series of the games’ most popular weapons. This is every weapon buff and nerf in the Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 Season 3 update.

Remember, as pointed out by the developers, that these changes are universal, meaning they apply to the weapons across both title. In short, if a buff is listed below, the weapon will be better in the battle royale and annual installment. If a weapon nerf is listed below, that gun will be less viable in both titles.

The changes are widespread and far reaching, bringing buffs to a series of Tactical Rifles and nerfs to the ISO Hemlock, Lachmann Sub and M13B. The full weapon changes are detailed below, courtesy of the official update’s patch notes:

All MW2 & Warzone 2 Season 3 Weapon Buffs & Nerfs

WEAPON BALANCING

Season 03’s changes add more responsiveness to movement and the fluidity of combat including a reduction to the intensity of damage feedback (e.g., camera shake and HUD overlays). We have also decreased the magnitude on some of the more punitive Attachment cons. We feel this will result in an expansion in Attachment viability that will enable a broader spectrum of playstyles to excel—Including a change to Explosive Ammo, which allows Bolt-Action Sniper Rifles to down players in one shot. As we head into Season 03 Reloaded, we will be keeping a close eye on Weapons, Equipment, Killstreaks—among other mechanics, to ensure fair, fun, and strategically rich gameplay.

NOTE: Updates listed below that have certain impacts listed for Armor are only present in Warzone 2 and are indicated with: “Warzone 2.0 Only”

In the context of the below changes—when a Minimum Armor Damage value is added to a Weapon or Attachment, it is an increase to effectiveness. When a Maximum Armor Damage value is added, it is a decrease to effectiveness.

» Assault Rifles «

ISO Hemlock All Damage Ranges reduced Lower Torso Damage reduced



M13B Headshot Damage slightly reduced Lower Torso Damage increased Mid-range Damage distance increased Upper Torso Damage slightly reduced



STB 556 Headshot Damage increased Leg Damage increased Lower Torso Damage increased Mid-range Damage distance increased Mid-range Damage reduced



TAQ-56 Headshot Damage Increased



» Battle Rifles «

FTAC Recon Movement Speed increased Semi-Auto Leg Damage increased Semi-Auto Minimum Armor Damage increased | Warzone 2.0 Only Semi-Auto Upper Torso Damage increased



Lachmann 762 Movement Speed increased



SO-14 Movement Speed increased Semi-Auto Minimum Armor Damage increased | Warzone 2.0 Only



TAQ-V Minimum Armor Damage increased | Warzone 2.0 Only Movement Speed increased Semi-Auto Lower Leg Damage increased



» Handguns «

Basilisk Minimum Armor Damage reduced | Warzone 2.0 Only



» Light Machine Guns «

RAAL MG Headshot Damage reduced Minimum Armor Damage added to Semi-Auto Firing Mode | Warzone 2.0 Only Semi-Auto Headshot Damage increased Semi-Auto Upper Torso Damage increased Semi-Auto Lower Torso Damage increased



RPK Close-mid Damage slightly reduced



» Marksman Rifles «

Tempus Torrent All Damage Ranges reduced slightly Close-mid Damage reduced slightly Headshot Damage reduced



» Submachine Guns «

Submachine Gun Hip Spread accuracy increased

BAS-P ADS Move Speed increased All Damage Ranges increased Minimum Armor Damage added to Semi-Auto Firing Mode | Warzone 2.0 Only



Lachmann Sub Headshot Damage decreased Burst-Fire Leg Damage increased Burst-Fire time between shots decreased Burt-Fire Torso Damage increased



MX9 Sprint to Fire Speed increased



Vaznev-9K Headshot Damage decreased



VEL 46 Headshot Damage decreased



ATTACHMENTS

Ammunition

Basilisk .500 Snakeshot Maximum Armor Damage added | Warzone 2.0 Only

Explosive Bolt-Action Weapons equipped with Explosive Ammunition are now able to down fully armored Players in one shot | Warzone 2.0 Only Explosive Ammunition has been added to the MCPR-300 progression tree

ISO Hemlock .300 Blackout (All Types) Headshot Damage increased Hip Spread accuracy while prone increased Initial Recoil increased slightly Long-range Damage decreased Mid-range Damage increased Minimum Armor Damage added to Semi-Auto Firing Mode | Warzone 2.0 Only Recoil violence increased



Barrel, Stock, and Magazine Attachment stats are affected according to how ‘Large’, ‘Small’, ‘Heavy’, ‘Light’, ‘Long’, or ‘Short’ they are relative to other Attachments. In essence, the below changes increase the upsides of most Attachments stats while decreasing their downsides—resulting in an overall increase to Attachment power level.

Barrel

Heavy Barrels ADS Speed penalty slightly reduced

Light Barrels Muzzle Velocity penalty reduced

Short Barrels ADS Speed benefit increased Damage Range penalty reduced Hip Spread accuracy benefit increased while moving and firing Hip Spread accuracy penalty for Shotguns decreased while moving and firing



Bipod

ADS Speed penalty reduced

Laser

Laser brightness increased

Magazine

Large Magazines Light Machine Guns (Global) Handling and Movement penalties reduced Kastov 545 60 Round Magazine Handling penalty reduced Kastov 762 40 Round Magazine Handling penalty reduced Lachmann Sub 50 Round Drum Handling penalty reduced M13B 60 Round Magazine Handling penalty reduced M16 60 Round Magazine Handling penalty reduced Vaznev-9K 45 Round Magazine Handling penalty reduced VEL 46 50 Round Magazine Handling penalty reduced 60 Round Magazine Handling penalty reduced



Small Magazines

Movement Speed increased

Sprint to Fire Speed increased

Fennec 45 Fennec Double Tap Mod (Benefits from Small Magazine buffs) Damage increased Damage Ranges reduced Minimum Armor Damage added | Warzone 2.0 Only Time between bursts reduced

STB 556 Single Tap Mod (Benefits from Small Magazine buffs) Damage increased Mid-range Damage distances increased Minimum Armor Damage added | Warzone 2.0 Only Time between shots increased



Rear Grip

Basilisk Akimbo Basilisk Maximum Armor Damage added | Warzone 2.0 Only



Stock

Heavy Stocks ADS Move Speed penalty reduced Aiming Stability benefit increased Aim Walking Steadiness benefit increased



That’s all the weapon buffs, nerfs and adjustments made in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 Season 3. Be sure to check out our related content, including the guides to the best weapons in the game, one-shot snipers (which return!) and the patch notes in full. Otherwise, the related content may be what you’re after.

