When is Warzone 2 Season Three? Season Two End Date, Content & Leaks

Warzone 2’s third season of post-launch content, as has become the standard for the CoD battle royale, will bring a major update with new content and adjustments to existing content. But when exactly will Warzone 2 Season Three drop and what content do we expect when it does?

Season Two Reloaded – the mid-season update bridging the gap between Season Two and Season Three – dropped on March 15. It brought sweeping weapon changes, the new Tempus Torrent marksman rifle and long-awaited changes to armor. As a result, the field has narrowed on changes that can come with Season Three. But first – when is it chalked to release?

Warzone 2 Season 3 will begin on Wednesday 12 April, 2023. That fits with the normal length of Warzone seasons and the date indicated by Season Two’s Battle Pass.

Right now, the Season Two Battle Pass expires on Tuesday 11 April 2023. That means the Season Three start date we expected has rung true.

It could still face a delay if the devs need to push it back but, right now, there’s no indication that’s going to happen.

Warzone 2 Season Three Content & Leaks

Typically, we don’t hear much about upcoming content until much closer to a season’s start time. Season Three is slightly different though, with the devs already revealing some of what players can expect.

Specifically, we know that Warzone 2 Season Three will include the following content and modes:

We also know that it will bring the FJX Imperium Sniper as a new weapon – which will be reconizable to any and all CoD veterans as the Intervention sniper from the original (2009) Modern Warfare 2. It will translate to Warzone 2, giving BR players another sniper option to join the weapon class.

We invited @FaZeDirty for a surprise Season 03 playtest 😯



What he didn't know was an old friend would be joining him. The FJX Imperium Sniper drops with Season 03 on April 12 🎯 pic.twitter.com/bbexo9T9of — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) April 3, 2023

The preview shared by Call of Duty’s Twitter also gave us a first look at a new map coming with MW2 Season 3, called Pelayo’s Lighthouse.

There’s also bound to be the typical new content in the form of skins, weapons and a Battle Pass, but there’s nothing confirmed in this regard for now.

We’ll keep updating this page as and when more information becomes available, but that’s all we know about Warzone 2 Season Three for now.

