Is Plunder Coming to Warzone 2? Answered

Plunder was a perpetually popular mode in the first Warzone, offering an alternative to the standard battle royale. Despite its popularity though, we’ve not yet seen it in the sequel, so plenty of players continue to ask whether Plunder mode will come to Warzone 2. Here’s everything we know.

Will Warzone 2 get Plunder mode?

Yes, it has been confirmed that Warzone 2 will get Plunder. The developers, speaking ahead of the release of Season Two Reloaded, confirmed that the mode that was so prominent in the first Warzone will drop with Season Three of the BR sequel.

They said: “Our teams are hard at work on Season 03 and beyond, and we’re excited to share some of the awesome new content ahead.”

When will it be released?

Right now, we don’t have a confirmed release date. We know it will drop with Season Three, but that season’s launch date is not yet confirmed.

Currently, we expect it to begin on or around 11 April 2023 as that is when the Season Two Battle Pass timer expires.

However, Plunder is not guaranteed to drop with the season’s inception, with it being fairly common for maps, modes, and more to drop in season depending on how their development falls.

Activision via Twinfinite

What is Plunder in Warzone 2? Mode explained

Where typical battle royale matches task players with being the last person standing, Plunder is about accumulating cash faster than opponents.

Looting up, completing contracts, and eliminating enemies will gain teams cash. In typical matches, the first squad to $2,000,000 wins and there is a hard time limit of 30 minutes on all games.

Variants on the standard Plunder – like Blood Money – also dropped in the first Warzone and could return again when the mode is established in Warzone 2.

That’s everything there is to know about Plunder coming to Warzone 2! As more information emerges and we approach the mode’s release, we’ll be sure to update this page.

