When Is Warzone 2 Season Two Reloaded? Expected Release Date, Content & Leaks

Warzone 2 Season Two is well underway, dropping back on Feb. 15 after a fortnight’s delay to allow the devs maximum time to fix bugs and perfect the patch. As has become standard in Call of Duty, the next major changes will come in a mid-season Reloaded update – designed to bring the remainder of the season’s content and fix any outstanding problems. With that said, here’s what we know about Warzone 2 Season Two Reloaded, including its expected release date and content.

There is not a finalized Season Two Reloaded launch date. However, we can hazard a pretty good guess based on the season’s start date and the precedent set by previous seasons.

Specifically, Warzone seasons are around two months in length, with Season Two expected to follow that pattern. As a result, we expect Season Two Reloaded to go live one month after the season began, taking us to an estimated release date of March 15, 2023.

That also falls on a Wednesday, which is typically when Activision pushes out Warzone updates. It’s worth noting, too, that Modern Warfare 2 updates will match Warzone 2’s, so players of the annual instalment can also expect changes on the same date.

Naturally, it remains unconfirmed until we get official word from the developers but, for now, it’s safe to assume we’ll receive Season Two Reloaded around mid-March.

Warzone 2 Season Two Reloaded Content and Leaks

While a lot of Warzone content is shrouded in mystery until patch notes drop, Reloaded updates work slightly differently in that we know what to expect based on the season’s official roadmap.

As a result, we expect the Season Two Reloaded update to bring the following content:

New weapon: Tempus Torrent marksman rifle

Raid Episode 2

New Combatant: Rusher (Resurgence BR)

New Data Heist Event

New 6v6 Multiplayer map (Modern Warfare 2)

We were also expecting Redeploy Drones to come to Ashika Island with Season Two Reloaded but, for unknown reasons, Activision dropped them in-game ahead of schedule.

There’s bound to be more content coming that we don’t yet know about, so stay tuned to this page for all the latest on when Warzone 2 Season Two Reloaded will launch and all the content it will bring.

