Warzone 2 Ranked Mode: Leaks, Expected Release Date, Developer & More

Activision

Warzone 2, at long last, has been confirmed as receiving a Ranked mode in the coming months. Here, we’re running through everything we know about Warzone 2’s Ranked mode, from an expected release date, potential developer and what the ranks themselves could look like.

Not currently, but we do know that it will drop with Season 3 of Warzone 2. That was confirmed by the official Call of Duty Twitter account back when Season Two dropped. When exactly Season 3 will launch – and therefore Warzone 2 Ranked – is slightly more complicated.

Activision don’t confirm season start dates until very close to the time but the preceding season’s battle pass timer is usually a very trustworthy indication. That expires on Tuesday 11 April 2023, so we expect Season Three to go live on that date, or on Wednesday 12 April 2023.

Naturally, the developers could delay the season or the mode, but that’s currently the best guess at when Warzone 2 Ranked will launch.

Who Will Develop It?

This is another interesting question that has not been answered publicly, but Treyarch are by far the most likely.

Warzone 2 was developed by Infinity Ward and is overseen by Raven Software – much like the first Warzone. However, Modern Warfare 2’s Ranked Play mode was developed and is overseen by Treyarch, the other lead Call of Duty development studio. That makes them currently the most likely candidates to be developing the mode.

They also posted a cryptic tweet in response to the Warzone 2 Ranked announcement, again heightening the chances they have been working on it behind the scenes.

Warzone Ranked you say… 👀 — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) February 15, 2023

Warzone 2 Ranks, Divisions & Skill Rankings

Because it’s not yet been implemented, we don’t know exactly how the mode’s rankings, skill divisions and more will stack up. Assuming it is similar to MW2, we expect different divisions from Bronze through Iridescent, before players break into the Top 250.

However, it’s not clear the exact way SR points will be acquired, as Warzone matches (obviously) don’t have a simple winner and loser. One player or team will win, but different placements and kill totals may have different ramifications. Right now, we just don’t know.

Warzone 2 Ranked Maps & Modes

Given Warzone 2 is primarily a battle royale, we expect its Ranked mode to be largely oriented around traditional battle royale rather than Resurgence, Plunder or another spin-off mode.

Al Mazrah therefore seems likeliest to be the main map, but we wouldn’t rule out Ashika Island or even an older Warzone map (Verdansk, Caldera, etc) from making an unexpected appearance down the line. Stranger things have happened.

Activision via Twinfinite

Right now, that all that’s known about Warzone 2 Ranked, from its maps, modes, developers and release date. Be sure to check back soon because, as more information makes it way out, it’ll translate to this page.