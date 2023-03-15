Warzone 2 Season Two Reloaded Brings Long-Awaited Changes To Armor Breaks

Image Source: Activision

Season Two Reloaded brought huge amounts of changes to Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. In terms of weapon adjustments, we saw long-awaited nerfs to the KV Broadside shotgun and RAAL LMG, alongside buffs to a number of SMGs. Alongside the weapons, significant changes have also been made to Armor.

Armor Plates constitute an integral part of the Warzone 2 health system, bumping players up by 150 HP. They’re demarcated by blue hit markers and, when broken, players see a small icon to let them know. Recent changes also saw players get an ‘Armor Break’ notification to inform them that the enemy has been reduced to base health.

This proved incredibly unpopular, though, with players complaining that it prompted them to stop shooting as they believed the enemy had been downed. With Season 2 Reloaded, the ‘Armor Break’ notification has now been removed.

The official patch notes stated: “The text has been removed from the Armor Break notification (when breaking all of an opponent’s Armor Plates) for improved clarity, whilst the icon has remained.”

On a similar note, looting Armor Plates is now far more intuitive. Currently, players have to hold down the loot button for a short duration to confirm they want to pick up Armor Plates. Season Two Reloaded has altered that to make auto-looting of Armor a default setting.

The devs said: “As Armor Plates are a critical part of the gameplay loop, Players will now automatically pick up Armor Plates as long as they have available inventory or Backpack space.”

The changes are bound to be welcomed by players, many of whom have argued for Armor to be integrated more seamlessly into gunfights and looting. Season Two Reloaded, at face value, does both.

Related Posts