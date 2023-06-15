Where Is the Upgrade Menu in DMZ?

Image Source: Activision

Call of Duty Season 4’s reset has brought in the latest Forward Operating Base system, the central hub for all things DMZ. However, due to its new schematics, it may be confusing to locate certain sections, including Location Objectives, Upgrades, and Notes. In this guide, we’ll focus on where to find the Upgrade menu in DMZ to get you started on your enhancement journey.

How to Find Upgrade Menu in Warzone 2 DMZ

Players can find the Upgrade menu in DMZ in the Mission Objectives section. Once there, you’ll discover Missions, Upgrades, Location Objectives, and Notes.

The Upgrades menu is divided into four sections: Stash, Weapons Locker, Bounty Board, and Communications Station. Each section will depend on your Faction Reputation Level, allowing you to unlock specific enhancements the more you progress in tiers.

You can earn upgrades, like the Wallet and Stash Expansion, in the Stash to extract money and enlarge your inventory. As mentioned before, players must meet the requirements to gain access to these improvements on the field. For example, you can obtain the Wallet by reaching Level 2 with Black Mous and extracting $100k in cash.

As for your guns, you can increase your Insured Slots loadouts and Contraband in the Weapons Locker, as well as reduce the cooldown for your next mission. Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 4 also introduced a daily quest system in the Communications Station, featuring more ways to increase your Reputation.

Last but not least is the Bounty Board, a general hub for Barter recipes, personal exfils, and Killstreak discounts.

That covers everything you need to know about where to find the Upgrades menu in DMZ. For more content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including where to find the Vondel University Dead Drops.

