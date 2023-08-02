Where To Find Konni Soldiers in Warzone DMZ

DMZ has introduced a new threat across all maps, who are known as the “Konni soldiers.” These latest enemy types are a part of one of the missions for the Shadow Company Faction, requiring you to take down these opponents in Al Mazrah, Ashika Island, and Vondel. So, to help you narrow down their locations, we’ll show you where to find Konni soldiers in DMZ.

Thinning the Herd DMZ Mission Guide

Thinning the Herd’s Konni soldiers can be found in Active Combat Zones or high-level enemy threat areas, which do not have a set location on any maps. You’ll most likely spawn in these destinations at the beginning of the mission, so be sure to check the zone status at the center of your screen to ensure that you are in the correct place.

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

The best way to find these enemies is to go toward the gunfire and any helicopters on the map. Konni soldiers will have a distinct outfit with red and black colors:

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

To complete the Thinning the Herd mission, you must eliminate five Konni soldiers in Al Mazrah and Ashika Island, as well as six more in Vondel. Players can keep track of their quest progress once they notice an increase in their selected task. After you’ve completed the quest, you’ll gain the X12 Contraband weapon, +5000 XP, and +100 Shadow Company Faction Reputation points.

Vondel Konni Soldier Locations

The Vondel map is a bit more complex regarding the Konni soldiers, as the fog can make it harder to see. You’ll also encounter more Shadow Company allies there, and you can use them to your advantage by sticking around with them for protection. Thus, it would be best if you did not shoot at these teammates, and you can spot them in their dark clothing:

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

As long as you are in a high-level enemy threat area, you should run into the Konni soldiers, especially if the Shadow Company is near you. Then, players can start tackling the rest of the objectives to finish the quest.

Now that you know how to find Konni soldiers in DMZ, you can prepare for the next mission with our best vest guide. Be sure to also explore the relevant links below for additional Call of Duty content.