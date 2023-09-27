Call of Duty

All Item Combination Recipes in Warzone 2 DMZ

Put those lootable materials to use.

Buy Station in Warzone 2 DMZ Image Source: Activision

The Bartering system offers an all-new experience for DMZ players, where they can combine materials to create valuable tools. Each Buy Station is equipped with various recipes, like plate carriers and backpacks, providing alternative techniques to boost your inventory slots. So, if you want the complete collection, here are all the item combination recipes in DMZ.

Season 6 DMZ Barter Recipes, Explained

The Exclusion Zones exhibit a variety of Bartering products across Al Mazrah, Ashika Island, Vondel, and Building 21. These items can help you obtain materials with a low spawn rate as long as you have the suitable ingredients for the recipe. But, if you don’t have the corresponding resources, you can select to ‘Ping’ them to focus on your scavenger mission.

Keep in mind that each Buy Station in Warzone 2 will not feature the same lineup, and you may need to locate another destination if a specific product is unavailable. Nonetheless, players can use the following ingredient combinations to produce a considerable amount of Bartering recipes in DMZ:

Al Mazrah DMZ Barter Recipes

RecipesIngredients
3-Plate Comms VestEncrypted Hard Drive
2 Batteries
Soothing Hand Cream
3-Plate Stealth VestEncrypted USB Stick
Comic Book
Game Console
Scavenger BackpackBattery
Canned Foods
2 Gun Cleaning Oils
Secure Backpack2 Electric Drills
2 Gas Cans
Gold Skull
3-Plate Medic Vest3 Bandages
Liquor
Watch
Armor BoxElectrical Tape
Screwdriver
C4
Night Vision GogglesAged Wine
2 Emergency Rations
RebreatherHard Drive
Imported Tea
Revive PistolBandage
Soothing Hand Cream
Skeleton KeyGPU
2 Gold Bars
Radiation BlockerBlow Torch
Tactical CameraCar Battery
Used Crane Control Room Key6 Stronghold Keycards
Grenade Launcher2 Vintage Wines
3 Launchers
5,000 Cash
Console Devkit3 Game Consoles
Golden Skull of Al Bagra Minor
2 Nuclear Fuels
Worn Sattiq Poppy Farmer House Key3 Radiation Blockers

Ashika Island DMZ Barter Recipes

RecipesIngredients
3-Plate Comms VestEncrypted Hard Drive
2 Batteries
Soothing Hand Cream
Scavenger BackpackBattery
Canned Foods
2 Gun Cleaning Oils
Secure Backpack2 Electric Drills
2 Gas Cans
Gold Skull
3-Plate Medic Vest3 Bandages
Liquor
Watch
Armor BoxElectrical Tape
Screwdriver
C4
Munitions BoxImported Tea
Revive PistolBandage
Soothing Hand Cream
Durable Gas Mask2 Toothpaste
Lighter
Worn Skeleton KeyVideocassette Recorder
Vintage Wine
Encrypted Hard Drive
2 Gold Bars
GPU2 Gold Bars
5 Thumb Drives
Tempered Plate CarrierClassified Documents
Sensitive Documents
2 Documents
Worn Lost Room 403 Key4 Nuclear Fuels
Bombmaker’s BlendAncient Gun Oil
Bombmaker’s Screwdriver
GPU
200,000 Cash
Gold-FishAshika Kitsune Original
Dog Bank
Cat Statue
MCPR-300 Al-Qatala Train Cargo Manifest

Vondel DMZ Barter Recipes

RecipesIngredients
3-Plate Comms VestEncrypted Hard Drive
2 Batteries
Soothing Hand Cream
Scavenger BackpackBattery
Canned Foods
2 Gun Cleaning Oils
Secure Backpack2 Electric Drills
2 Gas Cans
Gold Skull
3-Plate Medic Vest3 Bandages
Liquor
Watch
Armor BoxElectrical Tape
Screwdriver
C4
Munitions BoxImported Tea
Revive PistolBandage
Soothing Hand Cream
Durable Gas Mask2 Toothpaste
Lighter
Skeleton Key3 Three-Plate Armor Vests
3 Self-Revive Kits
Gold Bar
Assault Rifle CataclysmFirst Edition Comic Book
Watch
Game Console
RebreatherDurable Gas Mask
Gas Mask
Encryption KeyStronghold Keycard
Throwing Knife
Inflatable Decoy
Smoke Grenade
Fire Dept. Key3 Stronghold Keycards
Blow Torch
Gun Cleaning Oil
Premium LiquorBombmaker’s Blend
Bullfrog’s Blow Torch
2 Calling Card
2 Vintage Wines
Self-Revive Kit2 Bandages
Purified Water

Building 21 DMZ Barter Recipes

RecipesIngredients
3-Plate Comms Vest2 Hard Drives
2 Batteries
Soothing Hand Cream
3-Plate Medic Vest3 Bandages
Liquor
Watch
Tempered Plate CarrierClassified Documents
Sensitive Documents
2 Documents
Scavenger BackpackBattery
Canned Foods
2 Gun Cleaning Oils
Secure Backpack2 Electric Drills
2 Gas Cans
Gold Skull
Munitions BoxImported Tea
Armor BoxElectrical Tape
Screwdriver
C4
Revive PistolBandage
Soothing Hand Cream
Durable Gas Mask2 Toothpaste
Lighter
Skeleton Key3 Encrypted Hard Drives
Research Center Key4 Electric Components
2 Jumper Cables

Some recipes can only be accessed through various upgrades. For example, the Revive Pistol Barter requires you to kill the Chemist, while the Medic Plate Carrier mandates a Pyro elimination.

Related: How To Complete Dealmaker Mission in DMZ on Gamepur

Those on a mission to acquire one of these recipes must ensure they don’t sell the ingredients at the Buy Station. However, if you run out of room in your inventory, you can use handy items like the Scavenger Backpack to increase your slots.

That does it for our guide on all DMZ ingredient combination recipes in Warzone 2. For more content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including the best Warzone changes in 2023.

Related Posts

About the author

Kristina Ebanez

Kristina is a Staff Writer and has been with Twinfinite for more than a year. She typically covers Minecraft, The Sims 4, Disney Dreamlight Valley, anime, Call of Duty, and newly released games. She loves the Metal Gear Solid series (Snake Eater especially), Rockstar's Bully, the Horizon franchise, What Remains of Edith Finch, and many more. Her dog is also an avid video game watcher, primarily when there's a horse or a cat. She has a Bachelor's degree in English from the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo and grew up gaming on the islands.

More Stories by Kristina Ebanez

Comments