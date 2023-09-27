All Item Combination Recipes in Warzone 2 DMZ

The Bartering system offers an all-new experience for DMZ players, where they can combine materials to create valuable tools. Each Buy Station is equipped with various recipes, like plate carriers and backpacks, providing alternative techniques to boost your inventory slots. So, if you want the complete collection, here are all the item combination recipes in DMZ.
Season 6 DMZ Barter Recipes, Explained
The Exclusion Zones exhibit a variety of Bartering products across Al Mazrah, Ashika Island, Vondel, and Building 21. These items can help you obtain materials with a low spawn rate as long as you have the suitable ingredients for the recipe. But, if you don’t have the corresponding resources, you can select to ‘Ping’ them to focus on your scavenger mission.
Keep in mind that each Buy Station in Warzone 2 will not feature the same lineup, and you may need to locate another destination if a specific product is unavailable. Nonetheless, players can use the following ingredient combinations to produce a considerable amount of Bartering recipes in DMZ:
Al Mazrah DMZ Barter Recipes
|Recipes
|Ingredients
|3-Plate Comms Vest
|Encrypted Hard Drive
2 Batteries
Soothing Hand Cream
|3-Plate Stealth Vest
|Encrypted USB Stick
Comic Book
Game Console
|Scavenger Backpack
|Battery
Canned Foods
2 Gun Cleaning Oils
|Secure Backpack
|2 Electric Drills
2 Gas Cans
Gold Skull
|3-Plate Medic Vest
|3 Bandages
Liquor
Watch
|Armor Box
|Electrical Tape
Screwdriver
C4
|Night Vision Goggles
|Aged Wine
2 Emergency Rations
|Rebreather
|Hard Drive
Imported Tea
|Revive Pistol
|Bandage
Soothing Hand Cream
|Skeleton Key
|GPU
2 Gold Bars
|Radiation Blocker
|Blow Torch
|Tactical Camera
|Car Battery
|Used Crane Control Room Key
|6 Stronghold Keycards
|Grenade Launcher
|2 Vintage Wines
3 Launchers
5,000 Cash
|Console Devkit
|3 Game Consoles
Golden Skull of Al Bagra Minor
2 Nuclear Fuels
|Worn Sattiq Poppy Farmer House Key
|3 Radiation Blockers
Ashika Island DMZ Barter Recipes
|Recipes
|Ingredients
|3-Plate Comms Vest
|Encrypted Hard Drive
2 Batteries
Soothing Hand Cream
|Scavenger Backpack
|Battery
Canned Foods
2 Gun Cleaning Oils
|Secure Backpack
|2 Electric Drills
2 Gas Cans
Gold Skull
|3-Plate Medic Vest
|3 Bandages
Liquor
Watch
|Armor Box
|Electrical Tape
Screwdriver
C4
|Munitions Box
|Imported Tea
|Revive Pistol
|Bandage
Soothing Hand Cream
|Durable Gas Mask
|2 Toothpaste
Lighter
|Worn Skeleton Key
|Videocassette Recorder
Vintage Wine
Encrypted Hard Drive
2 Gold Bars
|GPU
|2 Gold Bars
5 Thumb Drives
|Tempered Plate Carrier
|Classified Documents
Sensitive Documents
2 Documents
|Worn Lost Room 403 Key
|4 Nuclear Fuels
|Bombmaker’s Blend
|Ancient Gun Oil
Bombmaker’s Screwdriver
GPU
200,000 Cash
|Gold-Fish
|Ashika Kitsune Original
Dog Bank
Cat Statue
|MCPR-300
|Al-Qatala Train Cargo Manifest
Vondel DMZ Barter Recipes
|Recipes
|Ingredients
|3-Plate Comms Vest
|Encrypted Hard Drive
2 Batteries
Soothing Hand Cream
|Scavenger Backpack
|Battery
Canned Foods
2 Gun Cleaning Oils
|Secure Backpack
|2 Electric Drills
2 Gas Cans
Gold Skull
|3-Plate Medic Vest
|3 Bandages
Liquor
Watch
|Armor Box
|Electrical Tape
Screwdriver
C4
|Munitions Box
|Imported Tea
|Revive Pistol
|Bandage
Soothing Hand Cream
|Durable Gas Mask
|2 Toothpaste
Lighter
|Skeleton Key
|3 Three-Plate Armor Vests
3 Self-Revive Kits
Gold Bar
|Assault Rifle Cataclysm
|First Edition Comic Book
Watch
Game Console
|Rebreather
|Durable Gas Mask
Gas Mask
|Encryption Key
|Stronghold Keycard
Throwing Knife
Inflatable Decoy
Smoke Grenade
|Fire Dept. Key
|3 Stronghold Keycards
Blow Torch
Gun Cleaning Oil
|Premium Liquor
|Bombmaker’s Blend
Bullfrog’s Blow Torch
2 Calling Card
2 Vintage Wines
|Self-Revive Kit
|2 Bandages
Purified Water
Building 21 DMZ Barter Recipes
|Recipes
|Ingredients
|3-Plate Comms Vest
|2 Hard Drives
2 Batteries
Soothing Hand Cream
|3-Plate Medic Vest
|3 Bandages
Liquor
Watch
|Tempered Plate Carrier
|Classified Documents
Sensitive Documents
2 Documents
|Scavenger Backpack
|Battery
Canned Foods
2 Gun Cleaning Oils
|Secure Backpack
|2 Electric Drills
2 Gas Cans
Gold Skull
|Munitions Box
|Imported Tea
|Armor Box
|Electrical Tape
Screwdriver
C4
|Revive Pistol
|Bandage
Soothing Hand Cream
|Durable Gas Mask
|2 Toothpaste
Lighter
|Skeleton Key
|3 Encrypted Hard Drives
|Research Center Key
|4 Electric Components
2 Jumper Cables
Some recipes can only be accessed through various upgrades. For example, the Revive Pistol Barter requires you to kill the Chemist, while the Medic Plate Carrier mandates a Pyro elimination.
Those on a mission to acquire one of these recipes must ensure they don’t sell the ingredients at the Buy Station. However, if you run out of room in your inventory, you can use handy items like the Scavenger Backpack to increase your slots.
That does it for our guide on all DMZ ingredient combination recipes in Warzone 2. For more content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including the best Warzone changes in 2023.