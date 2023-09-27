All Item Combination Recipes in Warzone 2 DMZ

The Bartering system offers an all-new experience for DMZ players, where they can combine materials to create valuable tools. Each Buy Station is equipped with various recipes, like plate carriers and backpacks, providing alternative techniques to boost your inventory slots. So, if you want the complete collection, here are all the item combination recipes in DMZ.

Season 6 DMZ Barter Recipes, Explained

The Exclusion Zones exhibit a variety of Bartering products across Al Mazrah, Ashika Island, Vondel, and Building 21. These items can help you obtain materials with a low spawn rate as long as you have the suitable ingredients for the recipe. But, if you don’t have the corresponding resources, you can select to ‘Ping’ them to focus on your scavenger mission.

Keep in mind that each Buy Station in Warzone 2 will not feature the same lineup, and you may need to locate another destination if a specific product is unavailable. Nonetheless, players can use the following ingredient combinations to produce a considerable amount of Bartering recipes in DMZ:

Al Mazrah DMZ Barter Recipes

Recipes Ingredients 3-Plate Comms Vest Encrypted Hard Drive

2 Batteries

Soothing Hand Cream 3-Plate Stealth Vest Encrypted USB Stick

Comic Book

Game Console Scavenger Backpack Battery

Canned Foods

2 Gun Cleaning Oils Secure Backpack 2 Electric Drills

2 Gas Cans

Gold Skull 3-Plate Medic Vest 3 Bandages

Liquor

Watch Armor Box Electrical Tape

Screwdriver

C4 Night Vision Goggles Aged Wine

2 Emergency Rations Rebreather Hard Drive

Imported Tea Revive Pistol Bandage

Soothing Hand Cream Skeleton Key GPU

2 Gold Bars Radiation Blocker Blow Torch Tactical Camera Car Battery Used Crane Control Room Key 6 Stronghold Keycards Grenade Launcher 2 Vintage Wines

3 Launchers

5,000 Cash Console Devkit 3 Game Consoles

Golden Skull of Al Bagra Minor

2 Nuclear Fuels Worn Sattiq Poppy Farmer House Key 3 Radiation Blockers

Ashika Island DMZ Barter Recipes

Recipes Ingredients 3-Plate Comms Vest Encrypted Hard Drive

2 Batteries

Soothing Hand Cream Scavenger Backpack Battery

Canned Foods

2 Gun Cleaning Oils Secure Backpack 2 Electric Drills

2 Gas Cans

Gold Skull 3-Plate Medic Vest 3 Bandages

Liquor

Watch Armor Box Electrical Tape

Screwdriver

C4 Munitions Box Imported Tea Revive Pistol Bandage

Soothing Hand Cream Durable Gas Mask 2 Toothpaste

Lighter Worn Skeleton Key Videocassette Recorder

Vintage Wine

Encrypted Hard Drive

2 Gold Bars GPU 2 Gold Bars

5 Thumb Drives Tempered Plate Carrier Classified Documents

Sensitive Documents

2 Documents Worn Lost Room 403 Key 4 Nuclear Fuels Bombmaker’s Blend Ancient Gun Oil

Bombmaker’s Screwdriver

GPU

200,000 Cash Gold-Fish Ashika Kitsune Original

Dog Bank

Cat Statue MCPR-300 Al-Qatala Train Cargo Manifest

Vondel DMZ Barter Recipes

Recipes Ingredients 3-Plate Comms Vest Encrypted Hard Drive

2 Batteries

Soothing Hand Cream Scavenger Backpack Battery

Canned Foods

2 Gun Cleaning Oils Secure Backpack 2 Electric Drills

2 Gas Cans

Gold Skull 3-Plate Medic Vest 3 Bandages

Liquor

Watch Armor Box Electrical Tape

Screwdriver

C4 Munitions Box Imported Tea Revive Pistol Bandage

Soothing Hand Cream Durable Gas Mask 2 Toothpaste

Lighter Skeleton Key 3 Three-Plate Armor Vests

3 Self-Revive Kits

Gold Bar Assault Rifle Cataclysm First Edition Comic Book

Watch

Game Console Rebreather Durable Gas Mask

Gas Mask Encryption Key Stronghold Keycard

Throwing Knife

Inflatable Decoy

Smoke Grenade Fire Dept. Key 3 Stronghold Keycards

Blow Torch

Gun Cleaning Oil Premium Liquor Bombmaker’s Blend

Bullfrog’s Blow Torch

2 Calling Card

2 Vintage Wines Self-Revive Kit 2 Bandages

Purified Water

Building 21 DMZ Barter Recipes

Recipes Ingredients 3-Plate Comms Vest 2 Hard Drives

2 Batteries

Soothing Hand Cream 3-Plate Medic Vest 3 Bandages

Liquor

Watch Tempered Plate Carrier Classified Documents

Sensitive Documents

2 Documents Scavenger Backpack Battery

Canned Foods

2 Gun Cleaning Oils

Secure Backpack 2 Electric Drills

2 Gas Cans

Gold Skull Munitions Box Imported Tea Armor Box Electrical Tape

Screwdriver

C4 Revive Pistol Bandage

Soothing Hand Cream Durable Gas Mask 2 Toothpaste

Lighter Skeleton Key 3 Encrypted Hard Drives Research Center Key 4 Electric Components

2 Jumper Cables

Some recipes can only be accessed through various upgrades. For example, the Revive Pistol Barter requires you to kill the Chemist, while the Medic Plate Carrier mandates a Pyro elimination.

Related: How To Complete Dealmaker Mission in DMZ on Gamepur

Those on a mission to acquire one of these recipes must ensure they don’t sell the ingredients at the Buy Station. However, if you run out of room in your inventory, you can use handy items like the Scavenger Backpack to increase your slots.

That does it for our guide on all DMZ ingredient combination recipes in Warzone 2. For more content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including the best Warzone changes in 2023.