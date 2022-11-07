Image via Activision

Use these locations of the Al Mazrah map to take down the opposing team in Warzone 2.

The latest Al Mazrah destination is the largest map in Warzone’s history, with all-new locations and enhanced gameplay mechanics. But, since there are so many areas on this map, it may be challenging to locate a drop point at the start of the match. To help with this issue, we’ll show you the best Al Mazrah drop points in Warzone 2.

Best Al Mazrah Drop Points in Call of Duty: Warzone 2

When you initially begin the multiplayer match of Warzone 2, you’ll need to choose a good drop point to prepare for the upcoming fight. So, without further ado, here are the best Al Mazrah drop points:

Al Mazrah City

Image via Activision

Al Mazrah City is one of the biggest locations on Warzone 2’s map, featuring high vantage points for snipers and a ton of buildings to hide from nearby enemies. Players can also dive into the lake to quickly move around the area and sneakily eliminate the opposing team. If you aren’t familiar with Call of Duty’s latest swimming mechanics, you can check out our guide that explains underwater combat in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

The Quarry

Image via Activision

If you are a fan of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2009), you’ll be excited to hear about the return of the Quarry map in Warzone 2. This location is one of the best Al Mazrah drop points in the game since it has an extensive amount of buildings for looting, where players can jump on top of roofs to get across the vast location.

The Observatory

Image via Activision

The Observatory, also known as the Zaya Observatory, on the Al Mazrah map is an excellent choice for a drop point because it is in the center of the entire location, making it easy to access other areas. In addition, you can scope out most of the map from the Observatory’s high vantage point to find nearby enemies. However, when things get too intense, you can escape to a different site, like Ahkdar Village and Al Sharim Pass.

Sa’id City

Sai’d City includes various locations, such as a modern mall, old apartments, a medieval-themed carnival, and a minor league football stadium. With all this in mind, this city is one of the best Al Mazrah drop points since there are many places to obtain loot and hide from enemies. Although there aren’t many images of this location on the Call of Duty website, players can get a glimpse of the layout with the early access view from Modern Warfare 2:

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Cemetery

Image via Activision

Those who want a clear view of the surrounding location (without buildings) can drop down to the El Samman Cemetery, a completely open area of Warzone 2’s Al Mazrah map. Furthermore, there is a long highway near the Cemetery that leads to other areas, such as Sariff Bay, the Airport, and the Marshlands.

That’s everything you need to know about the best Al Mazrah drop points in Warzone 2. For more content about the game, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including the latest news about the Gulag and Shop system.

