Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 Reveals New Dessert Map Al Mazrah

Call of Duty: Next is in full swing right now, showcasing the future of Call of Duty. Aside from Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer gameplay, fans will be getting a look at the future of Warzone. After many rumors and leaks, Warzone 2.0 has officially been revealed with a new map full of classic Call of Duty locales that will be the new “war zone” players participate in.

Warzone 2.0 will see a brand new map full of familiar locales from the previous Modern Warfare trilogy. Players will visit Airport, or as it was previously known as Terminal from the original Modern Warfare 2. Al Mazrah City is Showdown from 2007’s Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare and Quarry is the same map fans battled on, also from Modern Warfare 2. To ease the journey through Al Mazrah, there will be vehicles aplenty, although vehicles will see a nice set of reworks, such as a gas tank that can run out or tires that can be shot off.

Warzone 2.0 will launch on Nov. 16, 2,022, alongside the first season of Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer. It’ll also be free for everyone, contrary to rumors that the new experience would be next-gen only.

Be sure to stick with Twinfinite, as we’ll be bringing you plenty of information as it comes out. For now, check out everything new coming to Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer portion, such as new equipment, Ground War and the new third-person mode!

