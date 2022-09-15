Vehicles Are Becoming a Lot More Interactive & Destructible in Modern Warfare 2 & Warzone 2.0

Source: Activision

Here’s everything you need to know about the newest vehicles of Call of Duty.

The Call of Duty NEXT Showcase event has revealed a new vehicle interactive and distractibility feature for the upcoming Modern Warfare 2.

With this latest addition to the game, you’ll have the advantage of leaning out the windows of vehicles, where you can defend your team by shooting down enemies. You can also shoot different sections of the car, such as bumpers and tires. However, you’ll have to use an RPG or high-powered rifle to be able to take off doors.

A variety of new vehicles will be available for the player that can be utilized on the ground, air, or water. Each selection will depend on the choice you make when selecting a game mode in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0.

Nine cars are land-based, ranging from a Hatchback to a Heavy Tank. In addition, All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs), Utility Terrain Vehicles (UTVs), Tactical Vehicles (TAC-Vs), SUVs, and Cargo Trucks will be making their triumphant return to the game.

If you want to try out a new vehicle, you can get ready to ride two tanks and an Armored Personnel Carrier (APC) or fly to the skies with the Light Helo and Heavy Chopper. Furthermore, you can go to war in bodies of water and use the Rigid Inflatable Boat that can travel through narrower pathways. Or, you can take the driver’s seat of the Armored Patrol Boat for a tougher exterior and a mounted .50 Cal Machine Gun, which is great for water-based objectives.

On top of all these elements, vehicles can run out gas, and you’ll need to fill it up at a nearby station to progress further. You can also repair tires in these locations when an enemy attacks your transportation device.

Now that this latest vehicle feature has been announced for Modern Warfare 2, fans can experience a whole new side of the franchise and can look forward to more details in the future. For now, you can check out additional content, such as Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 multiplayer and a Dark Water Level trailer.

Related Posts