Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Dark Water Level Gameplay Revealed at Summer Game Fest

The Summer Game Fest 2022 is finally here to showcase all-new major and indie titles alike. One of the games showcased during Geoff Keighley’s presentation is Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. The next entry in the Modern Warfare series has been getting a lot of traction with it featuring members of Task Force 141.

Now that more details about the gameplay have come out, we know what to expect when it finally launches. The trailer exhibited the legendary Task Force 141 in a new Dark Water level that featured powerful weapons and an intense battlefield. For fans of CoD 4, it was very reminiscent of Wet Work from the 2007 shooter.

You can watch the Dark Water Level gameplay here on Youtube:

Additionally, the latest Editions and benefits have been revealed for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. For example, the expansive Vault Edition includes a Red Team 141 Operator Pack, Ghost Legacy Pack, and a Season 1 Battle Pass.

Those who pre-order the game will receive a number of perks and exclusives, such as weapon blueprints and unique Operator Skins.

Veteran players of the Call of Duty franchise will likely be excited to see the return of Task Force 141. The beloved characters, including Simon “Ghost” Riley and John “Soap” MacTavish, are making their triumphant comeback to the game.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will release on PlayStation and Xbox consoles, as well as PC on Oct. 28, 2022.

Featured Image Source: Infinity Ward

