Full Modern Warfare 2 Multiplayer Reveal Coming Next Month

Flythrough videos are neat.
On Sept. 15, a “franchise showcase” livestream will be held called Call of Duty: Next. This promises to be a big event with plenty of new info shared regarding upcoming Call of Duty properties.

You can expect the following from Call of Duty: Next, as given in a tweet:

  • Full Modern Warfare 2 MP reveal
  • The future of Warzone
  • The Warzone mobile experience
  • Live gameplay from your favorite streamers

If you’ve been enjoying the new season of Call of Duty: Warzone, there’s sure to be some big announcements as well.

Along with the Call of Duty: Next, dates of the Modern Warfare 2 beta have also been announced.

Anyone who pre-orders Call of Duty will get access to a code to join the Early Access beta. This code is tied into your Activision account. This means that as long as you have a code, you can enjoy the beta on whatever platform you want, it doesn’t even have to be the platform you pre-ordered on.

Modern Warfare 2 Beta Dates

The beta dates are as follows:

  • Sept. 16-17: PlayStation Early Access
  • Sept. 18-20: PlayStation Open Beta
  • Sept. 22-23: Xbox & PC Early Access and PlayStation Open Beta
  • Sept. 24-26: All Platform Open Beta

That’s not even everything. The Call of Duty YouTube account also posted a video giving a flythrough of the Marina Bay Grand Prix map that will make an appearance in the beta. This map will be for 6v6 fights. You can watch the video below.

