Full Modern Warfare 2 Multiplayer Reveal Coming Next Month
Flythrough videos are neat.
On Sept. 15, a “franchise showcase” livestream will be held called Call of Duty: Next. This promises to be a big event with plenty of new info shared regarding upcoming Call of Duty properties.
You can expect the following from Call of Duty: Next, as given in a tweet:
- Full Modern Warfare 2 MP reveal
- The future of Warzone
- The Warzone mobile experience
- Live gameplay from your favorite streamers
If you’ve been enjoying the new season of Call of Duty: Warzone, there’s sure to be some big announcements as well.
Along with the Call of Duty: Next, dates of the Modern Warfare 2 beta have also been announced.
Anyone who pre-orders Call of Duty will get access to a code to join the Early Access beta. This code is tied into your Activision account. This means that as long as you have a code, you can enjoy the beta on whatever platform you want, it doesn’t even have to be the platform you pre-ordered on.
Modern Warfare 2 Beta Dates
The beta dates are as follows:
- Sept. 16-17: PlayStation Early Access
- Sept. 18-20: PlayStation Open Beta
- Sept. 22-23: Xbox & PC Early Access and PlayStation Open Beta
- Sept. 24-26: All Platform Open Beta
That’s not even everything. The Call of Duty YouTube account also posted a video giving a flythrough of the Marina Bay Grand Prix map that will make an appearance in the beta. This map will be for 6v6 fights. You can watch the video below.
- What’s In the Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Vault Edition & Where to Preorder It
- Every Weapon Buff and Nerf in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4
- How To Get The UGM-8 LMG in Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone
- All Broken ATM Locations in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4, Listed
- All of the New Weapons in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4, Listed