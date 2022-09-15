CoD Modern Warfare 2 Multiplayer Adds Third-Person & 3 Other New Game Modes

Modern Warfare 2 is really trying to set this Call of Duty apart from anything that came before, especially with the third-person perspective.

You read that right, as odd as it sounds, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 players will get the option to play the game in third-person for the first time in franchise history.

Though, this isn’t something you can swap to in the middle of battle. While that can possibly change, first-person and third-person are separated into two unique playlists. This is very similar to how PUBG has handled the different perspectives in its matches. Both first-person and third-person will be playable in the upcoming beta.

Just as with your usual third-person shooters, the shoulder being aimed over can be easily swapped for peeking around cover. Though, you will still aim down the sights as you would in first-person modes.

There has also been word on the new game modes that will have you playing in first-person or third-person.

First up we have Knockout, which is a team-based mode requiring players to either keep the target package held among them or wipe out the opposing team. Players will spawn into a match with a bag of cash placed at the map’s center.

Coming in contact with the bag picks it up, but highlights the bagholder on the minimap. From here, players will either want to hold the bag for 60 seconds or eliminate all enemy players. There are no respawns but downed players can be revived.

The second new mode is Prisoner Rescue, another team-based mode. In each round, one team has a hostage, and they must defend the hostage while the other team comes to take them to safety. Just as with the classic Search & Destroy, there is an attacking team and a defending team each round.

Escorting the hostage is down to one player, but they are only allowed a sidearm during the escort and are slowed significantly. This is the only way hostages can be moved, but they can be dropped and cannot be killed.

The third and final mode, Invasion, is a new addition to Ground War. In Invasion, you’ll fight a huge war against both players and AI while having your own AI. This mode promises more forces on each side than any previous Ground War iterations.

Both sides have several groups of humans serving as Operators, with AI alongside them. The Invasion game mode will have vehicles for getting to the fight faster. The winner of Invasion is determined by the side that earned the most points when the time limit is reached.

