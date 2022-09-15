Ground War Is Returning in Modern Warfare 2; New Invasion Mode Also Revealed

Today, Infinity Ward revealed a boatload of information regarding all of the new content that is coming alongside the release of Modern Warfare 2, including the return of some fan-favorite game modes. Yes, that is right, Ground War is officially coming back to Call of Duty, though they’ll now be called Battle Maps.

Alongside the return of Ground Wars, a new game mode that focuses on eliminations is also being added, known as Invasion. You can check out a breakdown of both alongside the new trailer below.

Battle Maps (Ground War)

Maps created for Ground War are known collectively as Battle Maps, and are based on key learnings from the creation of Call of Duty: Warzone’s Verdansk. Topline intel includes the following:

Battle Maps are accessible within the Ground War modes, for up to multiple squads of players per team.

They are nested within the worlds of Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, allowing the teams to stress-test the areas for hundreds of hours, adjusting and refining as they go.

This allowed the team to optimally lay out the Battle Map (and by extension, a POI within Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0) to cater to almost any circumstance, leading to a well-rounded experience in both Ground War and Battle Royale.

Every building can be explored, vehicles can be driven, and various styles of gameplay are available within a single Battle Map.

AI combatants appear on Ground War maps in the new Invasion Mode, adding atmosphere and providing the sense of a living, breathing world. This results in gameplay that is both chaotic and supremely satisfying.

Invasion (Ground War)

Crank up the mayhem in a massive Deathmatch set across sprawling maps:

This is war. A massive and chaotic battle with a mix of player and AI fighting alongside each other and against each time. Earn points by eliminating the AI and human enemies with Loadout items, vehicles, Killstreaks, and UAV or Counter-UAV assistance.

The goal is straightforward — eliminate or be eliminated — but the fighting is fraught and involves more troops than any previous Ground War experience.

Each team starts with multiple squads of human Operators, bolstered by AI combatants, all infiltrating the map from a headquarters.

Advance! Each team — on foot or aboard a variety of vehicles — pushes forward, and the game determines a front line; this front line is the average player position across the battlefield for each team, which is used to determine respawn locations.

Neutral Killstreak Care Packages periodically drop throughout the map. Grab one — don’t be on the receiving end of one!

The team with the most points at the end of an allotted time wins.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will release on PlayStation and Xbox consoles, as well as PC, on Oct. 28, 2022. For more info on the game, be sure to check the site, as we’ll have lots of Beta coverage starting this weekend.

