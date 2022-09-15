Warzone 2 Gulag Sees You Form Temporary Alliances With Other Players To Escape

Source: Activision

The Call of Duty: Next event has showcased a new Gulag system and map for the upcoming Warzone 2. This latest feature will have a unique gameplay mode, where you must team up with other players to escape the area.

This mechanic of the second installment differs from the original Gulag in the current Warzone since you must take down an enemy alone to get back to the battlefield in this version. However, this new prison system requires you to temporarily work alongside players while you try to take down the other team.

You can check out a sneak peek of the map that was shown during the Call of Duty: Next event, as shown here:

Source: Activision

You will also need to be mindful of an AI presence in this new feature, so try to keep an eye out for these particular characters when loading up your weapon inventory. Once your team wins the round at the Gulag, you and your teammates will now be enemies again, putting an end to the brief alliance.

The Gulag mechanic in Warzone has been an excellent tool for players because it gives them another chance to get back in the game. So, now that this upcoming debut will be featured in Version 2.0, you’ll have more of an advantage to return to the battlefield with the help of your fellow teammates.

For more content about Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2, you can check out MW2 universal weapons, the new interactive and destructible vehicles, and the return of Ground War.

Related Posts