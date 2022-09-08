Call of Duty Warzone Mobile Announced

Image Source: Activision

Activision had a surprise in store for Call of Duty fans who play games on mobile platforms. Call of Duty Warzone Mobile has been announced.

A brief tease trailer reveals that Warzone is coming to mobile.

This is pretty much it. No further details were shared, besides a mention of the fact that we’ll learn more about the game during the COD NEXT presentation on September 15th at 9:30 am PDT, 12:30 pm EDT, 5:30 pm BST, or 6:30 pm CEST depending on where you live.

While we wait, you can check out the brief trailer below.

Incidentally, if you want to follow the Call of Duty: Next presentation, you can find an embed of the stream below.

At the event, you can expect to experience the following:

Full Modern Warfare 2 MP reveal

The future of Warzone

The Warzone mobile experience

Live gameplay from your favorite streamers

Of course, you’ll find a full report of all the news here on Twinfinite as soon as they are shared.

Incidentally, Call of Duty Mobile is currently available for iOS and Android.

If you prefer to play on PC and Consoles, Call of Duty Modern Warfare II will release on October 28, 2022 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.