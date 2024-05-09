Ahead of the 8th anniversary stream on May 14th, Behaviour Interactive has released a teaser for the next chapter. Here’s everything we know so far about Dungeons and Dragons coming to Dead by Daylight.

Dungeons and Dragons is Coming to Dead by Daylight

The brief teaser doesn’t give much information about what we can expect, which is par for the course. In the past, the Resident Evil teaser leveraged the brand name while keeping specific details under wraps until closer to the release date.

The teaser shows a dungeon gate, with beastly screeching before a Beholder emerges from the darkness. This flying beast is one of Dungeons and Dragons’ most iconic creatures and has inspired monsters in a variety of other properties.

A Dungeons and Dragons chapter may be the most exciting in the franchise yet. While Dead by Daylight has arguably always had fantasy elements – after all, the storyline involves a cosmic entity that feeds on emotion – this marks the first time that the game has embraced the genre wholeheartedly. Dungeons and Dragons is one of the world’s biggest and most beloved franchises, and it’s only getting bigger thanks to the likes of Community, Stranger Things, the recent film adaptation, and Baldur’s Gate 3.

Other details about what we can expect are thin on the ground, but we can expect to see more as part of the anniversary stream on May 14.

Of course, a new chapter means new content. It’s entirely possible that we’ll get a new map, and Dungeons and Dragons has plenty of iconic locations to choose from. If the series is embracing classic fantasy then a new map for Dead by Daylight’s medieval-themed Shattered Borgo realm would arguably be the most fitting. It’s also possible we’ll get a new realm entirely, or even that the new chapter will drop without a map.

And what about the characters? Well, there’s no shortage of iconic Dungeons and Dragons villains to pick from. A Tarrasque or Kraken in the fog is a long shot. However, something like a Mind Flayer or a lich such as Vecna might be on the cards.

It’s also possible that the Beholder itself could be the killer. Despite its odd appearance, this monster has access to a variety of different magical spells. Its ability to fly would also shake up the game’s meta. We’ll find out exactly what Behaviour have in store for us on May 14th.

