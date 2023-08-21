How to Get Annals of Karsus in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)

The Annals of Karsus is a forbidden book you need to obtain during The Wizards of the Waterdeep chain quest in Baldur’s Gate 3. Gale believes the team can learn important information about the Netherese Crown on the Elder Brain from this rare document. Unfortunately, it is hidden inside a magical vault, and you must solve a puzzle to reach it.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Annals of Karsus Location

The Annals of Karsus book is located inside the Sorcerous Vault, which you can reach from a portal in the Sorcerous Sundries. First, you must take the stairs and lockpick the left metal door. Next, you need to interact with the Clasped Book on the shelf to your right. It will open up a portal that will bring you to the Sorcerous Vault.

Image Credit: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

I recommend using one unit with a high Perception stat since the rooms in the vault are filled with traps. You need to enter the next chamber by opening the Oak Door in front of you, and you will need to lockpick another door in the following room.

In the next chamber, you will be presented with three magical doors that will teleport you to other places. Here are the doors you need to enter to obtain the Annals of Karsus:

Silverhand

Abjuration

Silver (pull the lever)

Demon

The Silver door should be located behind your character, and the room behind it contains a lever that you must pull. Afterward, you must return to the previous chamber and pass through the Demon door.

Image Credit: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

The door to Karsus Vault will be shining, and you simply need to walk into the next room to obtain the Annals of Karsus. In this chamber, you will also discover the Scroll of Dethrone and the Merregon Halberd.

Now that you’ve acquired the Annals of Karsus in BG3, you can speak with Gale, who’ll become obsessed with repairing the Netherese Crown. I recommend dissuading the wizard from following through with his plan since the man will permanently leave your team if you agree.