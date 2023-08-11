How to Romance Gale in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)

Baldur’s Gate 3 offers various characters you can romance on your journey, such as the genius wizard Gale. The man’s charisma and good look may already trap numerous players’ hearts, and they may be interested in developing a close relationship with Gale.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Gale Romance & Approval Guide

Gale is an upright and honest person who’s curious and knowledgeable about magic and the world. If you plan to romance him, you must be kind to other people and ready to help them with their troubles. You should also try to avoid violence when possible and show a deep understanding of magic.

The most important thing is to give Gale magical artifacts to avoid him blowing up. If you refuse his request, his approval will decrease, and he will eventually steal from you. Anyway, you only need to give him three artifacts, and there will be an event where Gale’s condition stabilizes.

Image Credit: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

The first romantic event you will encounter is Gale inviting you to conjure the Weave with him. You must show a positive attitude and be appreciative of his knowledge. Eventually, you will be given the option to “imagine” kissing the man. Here are some dialogue options you can pick:

“You’re a good teacher.”

You hold on to the moment. It’s a good night for intimacy.

You picture kissing him.

Afterward, you need to keep gaining his approval, and you can even ask him to “reflect on your shared moment in the Weave.” When you’ve gained the necessary approval points, the wizard will approach you for the second time, and you can offer Gale to join you on your bedroll.

Besides Gale, you can also romance the sadistic vampire Astarion in Baldur’s Gate 3. Unlike the wizard, he’s quite self-centered and does not enjoy helping others without receiving any reward.