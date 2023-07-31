Baldur’s Gate 3 Astarion Romance & Approval Guide

Astarion is one of the characters you can recruit and even potentially romance in Baldur’s Gate 3, but as always, you’ll need to make sure you’re picking the right dialogue choices to win his favor. Here’s how to romance Astarion in Baldur’s Gate 3.

How to Get Astarion’s Approval in Baldur’s Gate 3

First off, it’s important that you have a good sense of what Astarion’s temperament is like in Baldur’s Gate 3, and the kind of behavior he gravitates towards. Generally speaking, he’s not exactly the most heroic or upstanding character in the game; he tends to be a little selfish, and will be more partial towards deceptive or sneaky behavior on your part.

He also reacts more positively when you behave selfishly, or put your own interests before other people’s problems. You’ll want to be a little mean or rude to other NPCs in general, and you’ll gain Astarion’s approval in no time. Once you get his approval rating to High, you’ll be able to romance him. Do keep in mind that as you’re trying to romance Astarion, your responses and actions may also cause your approval rating with other characters to dip.

How to Romance Astarion in Baldur’s Gate 3

In the events leading up to the quest titled Rescue Druid Halsin, make sure to respond correctly in various key events, as listed below:

Agree that using the mind flayer tadpole’s power is a good idea.

Allow Astarion to suck your blood at camp.

Offer support and encouragement when Astarion opens up about his past.

Help the goblins at the goblin camp in Act 1.

Doing all of the above will boost your approval rating with Astarion, and while you don’t have to hit all those flags in order to romance him, they’ll certainly help.

After finishing Rescue Druid Halsin, you’ll take part in a celebration at camp, and you’ll have an opportunity to speak with Astarion. Choose the following dialogue options:

“Really? Saving lives is awful?”

“True, the goblins would have thrown a wilder party.”

“And what’s your idea of ‘a little fun’?”

Alright, let’s do it. I’ll see you later.

After ending the conversation, head to a bedroll and choose the option to go to bed with Astarion. Choose the following options to continue down the romance path:

“You don’t have me yet.”

“And what do you want?”

Nod.

And there you have it. That's how to romance Astarion and gain his approval in Baldur's Gate 3.