Should You Let Astarion Drink Your Blood in Baldur’s Gate 3? Answered

There are plenty of times throughout the story of Baldur’s Gate 3 where you’ll have to make crucial decisions that could either affect the story itself or how other characters perceive you. If you’re wondering whether you should let Astarion drink your blood in Baldur’s Gate 3, here’s what you need to know.

What Happens If Astarion Bites You in Baldur’s Gate 3

After recruiting Astarion in Baldur’s Gate 3, eventually you’ll trigger a scene with him back at the campsite where he attempts to bite the player character. If you let him bite you, you’ll increase your approval rating with him, and this will also make it much easier for you to romance him going forward.

Image Source: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

In addition to that, letting him bite you also gives Astarion a bonus action in combat where he gets to bite a living creature to deal damage and also restore a bit of health. It’s worth noting that this is a 100% bonus action, which means that it’ll always hit, making it a really useful skill to have in his repertoire. Feeding on living creatures also sates his bloodlust and keeps him happy for a while.

However, one other thing to note is that when you let him bite you, it is possible to let him go too far, leading your character to literally die. You’ll have two chances to stop him, either through persuasion or intimidation either time, and you’ll also need to do a die roll to pass those checks. If you manage to stop him, you’ll just take a bit of damage but things will play out normally.

If you fail the checks, your player character will die and you’ll have to revive them in the daytime.

What Happens If You Don’t Let Astarion Bite You

If you choose not to let Astarion drink your blood in Baldur’s Gate 3, your approval rating with him will go down and he won’t receive the bonus action. Nothing else really changes, and considering how good the bonus action is and the fact that you can just revive if you happen to die, we recommend letting Astarion bite you anyways.

That's all you need to know about the consequences of letting Astarion drink your blood in Baldur's Gate 3.