What to Do When You Fail a Roll in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)

If you are an avid Dungeons and Dragons player, you’ll know the struggles of dice rolling as you rely on luck to get through the campaign. The same goes for Baldur’s Gate 3’s gaming mechanics, which can often lead to bad results and missed opportunities with several characters based on your outcomes. However, you can cheat the system in a few ways, and we’ll show you what to do when you fail a roll.

Failing a Roll in Baldur’s Gate 3

When players get a bad roll in Baldur’s Gate 3, they can try out one of the following methods to get a better result:

Reload your previous save.

Select ‘Roll Again’ with Inspiration points.

Continue the conversation or event to see if you gain another chance.

Switch out the members in your party and try again.

Use the Karmic Dice.

It’s always a good idea to save before a major decision to avoid unwanted consequences for your roll. That way, players can return to their last file before the event, where their odds may be better. But if you don’t want to use the saving route, you can use Inspiration points to get another roll, which can be acquired from the hidden achievements in the game.

More often than not, players may get another chance with their ability checks as long as they continue on the conversation or event, typically involving an alternative perk. So, if you fail with a Perception check, you can potentially try again with Persuasion.

Image Source: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

Besides conversations and events, players can automatically roll an ability check when exploring the world, and on some occasions, each character can get a bad result. When this unlucky occurrence happens, it’s recommended to set up camp to replace a party member and then repeat the process for a better outcome (this has come in handy for me a few times.)

Lastly, you can use the handy Karmic Dice, an object that can reduce the risk of bad rolls. It may also help lower the difficulty level, making the experience much more accessible. This setting doesn’t necessarily boost your chances, but an easier option may prove beneficial.

Now that you have a better understanding of what to do with bad rolls in Baldur’s Gate 3, you can test your luck by checking out our How to Win Hide and Seek with Oliver guide. Be sure to also explore the relevant links below to view more content about the game.