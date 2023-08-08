How to Win Hide & Seek with Oliver in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)? Answered

Shortly after arriving at the Shadow Cursed Lands, you’ll soon stumble upon a young whippersnapper called Oliver who desperately wants to play a game of Hide and Seek. Unfortunately, while this sounds simple on paper, the youngster casts an invisibility spell rendering him imperceptible to the naked eye. Making things worse, casting any sort of spell like Faerie Fire to help your party find him counts as cheating. So, if you’re wondering how to win Hide and Seek with Oliver in Baldur’s Gate 3, here’s what you’ll need to do.

How to Beat Oliver at Hide and Seek in BG3 – Phase 1

In the first phase of the game, you’ll need to look behind the wooden cart in front of the house. Once you find Oliver here, you’ll need to pass a Perception check. He’ll then proclaim that you weren’t supposed to find him and that you weren’t supposed to win.

Image Source: Larian Studios

Nevertheless, Oliver will then ask to play another game of Hide and Seek. This time, however, there’s a wrinkle: his family will be looking for you at the same time, and they’re not the friendliest bunch.

How to Beat Oliver at Hide and Seek in BG3 – Phase 2

The second phase is a little more challenging as you’ll be tasked with trying to find Oliver while his demonic parents attempt to track you down. It’s important to ungroup the party to help spread them out as it’ll make your life a lot easier. In essence, this will help you avoid being detected.

In addition, in the second phase, Oliver won’t sit still in one place. That said, you’ll likely find the wee kiddo inside the house, usually near the left side, right side, or center. If you do stumble upon his undead family, you’ll need to defeat them in battle. They comprise of two Wraiths and a Construct Shadow Dog.

What Do You Get When You Win Hide and Seek with Oliver?

As a reward for your victory, you’ll be awarded a Ring of Shadows. This special ring calls a veil of shadows upon your party, gifting you all a +10 bonus to Stealth checks.

And, voila! We conclude our guide on how to win Hide and Seek with Oliver in Baldur’s Gate 3. For more, here’s an explainer outlining whether you can romance multiple characters and whether you should kill Gandrel. As always, feel free to browse our related coverage down below before you go.