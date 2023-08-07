Can You Romance Multiple Characters in Baldur’s Gate 3? Answered

As you fight off goblins, converse with countless characters and make your way through each of Baldur’s Gate 3’s three acts, you’re going to have the opportunity to romance characters and have sexy times with them. Yes, you read that right, I said that like a juvenile. Of course, with love an option for you and your companions, the immediate question that follows is if you can romance multiple characters in Baldur’s Gate 3?

Are Multiple Romances Possible in BG3?

In short, yes you can romance multiple characters in Baldur’s Gate 3, but be warned that not every partner is going to be particularly pleased about your polyamorous lifestyle.

Some characters may get mad with you if you decide to engage in a romantic relationship with someone else at the same time. Others, meanwhile, simply won’t entertain the idea of you even flirting with another character or attempting to engage in romance with someone else.

As such, the best advice we can give you is to treat those you truly cherish on your adventure in Baldur’s Gate 3 kindly and commit yourself to them. If, however, someone else catches your eye and you’re feeling things just aren’t working out in your current relationship, then you can go forth and pursue another romance. Just know that things may not go well in your existing relationship when they find out.

Romancing Characters in Baldur’s Gate 3

Meet a character. Consider your actions and words. Be wary of conflicts of interest with other companions. Explore every dialogue option with them.

The first thing you’ll need to keep in mind is that not every character you meet can be romanced. However, there are a good few of them for you to choose from and invite into your bed, such as Astarion, Shadowheart and Lae’zel.

When you’ve actually met a character you’d like to romance, you need to make sure that you keep them sweet. The last thing you want to do is say or do something that they generally dislike. Always consider what a character is into, and make sure that your words and actions align with these beliefs, interests and ideals of your prospective romance partner before going ahead with them.

It’s worth noting that sometimes two companions in your party have differing beliefs, so trying to romance multiple characters with differing opinions will ultimately see your approval with one and disapproval with another increase from the same action. For example, Shadowheart and Lae’zel generally don’t get along. So if you agree with Lae’zel in front of Shadowheart, the latter’s not going to be your biggest fan and your disapproval rating will increase with them,

If you reach a certain level of disapproval from a character, you’ll never be able to romance them, no matter how much you grovel, sweet talk and change your ways in the future. It’s also worth noting that depending on your character class, you might also struggle to woo a companion, or alternatively have more success in doing so.

Finally, whenever you have a companion you want to romance, make sure that you’re interacting with them regularly. If a new dialogue option appears with a character, explore it. This will give you an opportunity to not only learn a little bit more about them — which is always a winner when you’re investing in a relationship — but give you the chance to gain further approval with how you respond and react in the conversation.

There you have all you need to know about multiple romances in Baldur’s Gate 3. Be sure to check out more of our guides on the epic D&D-style adventure below.