How to Get Halsin in Your Party in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)

While some party members might join you without a fuss in Baldur’s Gate 3, others aren’t so easily swayed. Halsin, for instance, doesn’t consider you an ally worth travelling with unless you carry out some specific actions and make certain choices. This probably left you unclear on how to get Halsin in your party in Baldur’s Gate 3, which is what led you to this guide in the first place.

Fortunately, we’ve got all the answers you’re looking for.

How to Make Halsin a Party Member in Baldur’s Gate 3

To make Halsin a party member in Baldur’s Gate 3, you’ll first need to find him before you take any actions that decide the fate of the Druid Grove.

More specifically, you’ll need to enter the Goblin Camp and find him before you defeat the three Goblin leaders and before the Druids’ ritual has been completed. His fellow Druids will mention that he was captured while trying to protect the adventurers that went to the camp, and that he’s being held somewhere inside.

To save you some time and trouble, we’ve provided a screenshot of his location down below. Be sure to make your way to this point before taking a Long Rest after reaching the Goblin Camp, as this can affect whether or not he’s still there.

Once you reach this point, head through the door and then down toward the cells. Halsin is trapped in the cell on the right in his bear form, and attacks the Goblins harassing him after a brief cutscene. Help him win the battle, and he’ll revert to his human form to talk to you about clearing out the Goblin Camp.

From there, you’ll need to kill all three of the Goblin Leaders. This can be a challenge, especially since Halsin attacks any Goblins he comes into contact with immediately regardless of whether or not you could have gained an advantage with some patience.

Make plenty of saves in case you find yourself out of resources or at the mercy of bad dice rolls. You also might want to consider leaving Halsin behind in a safe place so you can talk to or manipulate certain characters into leaving or isolating themselves, making your eventual fights easier.

Where to Find Halsin After the Goblin Camp

Once they’re all dealt with, Halsin tells you he’s heading back to the Grove and says to speak with him once you arrive. Make your way back to the Druid Grove, and you should find Halsin near the entrance scolding his second in command for trying to carry out the ritual. Talk to him afterward about what comes next, and he’ll say that he’ll see you at a celebration being held that evening.

After this is done, talk to the Tiefling leader to trigger the celebration at your camp. Talk to every NPC that has something to say to you, and then go to bed. When you wake up, talk to Halsin before leaving your camp, and he’ll offer to join you on your adventure. This makes him a permanent party member so long as you accept.

And that’s everything you need to know about how to get Halsin in your party in Baldur’s Gate 3. He’s well worth the effort, and opens up some of the more infamous romance storylines should you pursue him in that way. You can find guides on this and several other topics down below.