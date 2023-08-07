Where Is Halsin in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)? Answered

After helping the Tieflings in Emerald Grove, you will be tasked to find the missing First Druit, Halsin, in Baldur’s Gate 3. The only clue you will get is that the man should be trapped inside the Goblin Camp. Since the game features a massive open world, it can be quite difficult locating the missing druid based on this vague hint.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Halsin Location

To find Halsin, you must enter the Goblin Camp located west of the Blighted Village. You can reach this area by exiting Emerald Grove and following the road west. Afterward, you will encounter a bridge leading you to the abandoned settlement.

A group of goblins will stop you; you can either fight them or convince them to let you go. Next, you can continue following the path until you discover the Goblin Camp. Another group of goblin guards will halt your team again, and I highly recommend entering the camp peacefully.

Image Credit: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

Once inside, you must head toward the abandoned temple of Selune that the goblins are currently using as their base. Inside the Shattered Temple, you will encounter the True Soul Gut at the center of the chamber. You can ignore one of the goblin leaders and head to the right to find a young man tortured by a goblin.

If you speak to Liam, he will tell you that Halsin should still be in his animal form, and you can find him inside the Shattered Sanctum. Luckily, Halsin is nearby, and you only need to head northeast until you locate the door to the Worg Pens (X:341 Y:28).

Image Credit: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

Inside the room, you will find Halsin trapped in the right cage as a bear. Three goblins are torturing the man by throwing sharp rocks at him, and you can either save or let him die. Do note that you’ll most likely enter a battle if you attempt to save the First Druid.

Now that you’ve found Halsin, you can also try recruiting other companions in Baldur’s Gate 3. In fact, you can also find the cute Owlbear Cub in the Goblin Camp, and you can save the poor creature and convince it to stay in your campsite.