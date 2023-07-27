Baldur’s Gate 3: How to Get All Companions

After the success of their two Divinity: Original Sin games, Larian Studios is ready to take on the beloved DND series with Baldur’s Gate 3. The game is now available in early access and it functions pretty similarly to Larian’s previous two games, right down to the turn-based combat system and how you can discover new companions to recruit to your party. Here’s how to get all companions in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Getting All Companions in Baldur’s Gate 3

After completing the initial tutorial stage in Baldur’s Gate 3, your character will wake up on a beach and you’ll be able to recruit your companions here. Make sure to explore the beach thoroughly before leaving, or you may find yourself at a combat disadvantage as you progress further.

Shadowheart

Likely the first companion you’ll come across in Baldur’s Gate 3, she can be found just northwest of the crashed mindflayers’ ship. She’ll be seen trying to get through the heavy wooden door, and you can talk to her and recruit her to your party.

Class: High Half-Elf Trickster Domain Cleric

High Half-Elf Trickster Domain Cleric Location: Just northwest of the crashed mindflayers’ ship where the brain enemies are.

Gale

Gale is located very close to Shadowheart and the crashed ship, and he can be extremely helpful as a Wizard class in your party. You’ll want to head slightly northwest of where you found Shadowheart, up the cliffs and towards the next fast travel point.

Class: Human Wizard

Human Wizard Location: Near the Roadside Cliffs waypoint right past the wreckage of the mindflayers’ ship.

Lae’zel

As the first proper NPC you encounter in the tutorial, Lae’zel is feisty and abrasive, but also incredibly helpful as a party member if you need a melee fighter.

Class: Githyanki Fighter

Githyanki Fighter Location: After finding Gale at the waypoint, head up north near the Cathedral Ruins to see her being held prisoner in a cage. Get past the enemies and shoot the base of the cage to free her.

Astarion

Probably the most outlandish party member you’ll encounter in Baldur’s Gate 3, Astarion has spent most of his life as a vampire spawn in the night, and is only now learning how to live in the light.

Class: High Elf Rogue

High Elf Rogue Location: Just past the mindflayers’ ship, go up a short hill and look out for him calling for help.

Wyll

Wyll may seem upright and stoic at a glance, but he’s got a pretty dark secret involving a pact with a devil.

Class: Noble Human Warlock

Noble Human Warlock Location: You’ll need to progress through the story to recruit him. During the first chapter, complete the quest titled Removing the Parasite and you’ll be able to recruit Wyll after a fight against some goblins.

Just like in Divinity, your actions and dialogue choices will affect how your party members react to you, and may even determine whether they want to stay in your party or not. Depending on how you play the game, you may want to consider only recruiting three of them to avoid potential conflicts.

That’s all you need to know about how to get all companions in Baldur’s Gate 3. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.