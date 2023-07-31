Baldur’s Gate 3 Preload & Unlock Times, Explained

Fans of the Baldur’s Gate games are gearing up for the global launch of Baldur’s Gate 3, Larian Studios’ latest installment in the popular RPG series. With its release rapidly approaching, fans want to know the details on when they can preload and play.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Unlock Times

The unlock time for Baldur’s Gate 3 depends on your platform and location. If you’re on PC, the game will unlock on Thursday, Aug. 3, or Friday, Aug. 4, depending on your location.

The devs released a handy map to let you know exactly when it’ll become playable for different players across the world.

The game has already been partially available via an early access port for PC players. Unfortunately, progress made in early access will not carry over into the full game.

It's almost time: Baldur’s Gate 3 releases on PC next Thursday, August 3rd!



Check the map below for the launch timing depending on your location 🗺https://t.co/g0WEm2I7WM pic.twitter.com/UR7NzuWziJ — Baldur's Gate 3 re-rolled the D8 🐙 (@baldursgate3) July 27, 2023

For PS5 players, there’s a longer wait. Baldur’s Gate 3 will release to these players on 6 September 2023, meaning it’s just over a month after its PC release. Because of this, we don’t have exact unlock times for PlayStation.

However, it’s fair to assume it’ll follow a similar pattern to the PC launch, meaning it could creep into 7 September for some players. If you preordered the deluxe edition, expect it to be around 72 hours earlier.

If you’re on Xbox it’s an even longer wait – the game is being developed for Microsoft’s consoles but there is not yet a release date. It looks likely to be in 2024 at the earliest.

Pre-Loads

There’s no specific preload information available at the time of writing. We know that Baldur’s Gate 3’s full game is big, with players needing around 150GB of free space to download it when it’s available.

Larian Studios have not indicated if they’ll let players download it early so they can jump in as soon as it unlocks. Given its size, it could be a frustrating wait for players who have to download it after it’s unlocked.

We’ll naturally update this page if and when preload information is available but, for now, that’s everything on Baldur’s Gate 3 unlock times and preloading. Check out the related content below while you’re here!