Push-Up Training Simulator Codes (September 2024)

Want to get fit and do a lot of hard push-ups? Sure, but if we are going to get some free rewards, that might be even better. Let’s check out the latest Push-Up Training Simulator codes then. Keep reading to find out how to use them and what rewards you will get.

All Push-Up Training Simulator Codes

Push-Up Training Simulator Codes (Working)

LIKE100K : Double strength potion x6

: Double strength potion x6 LIKE14K : Double damage potion x5

: Double damage potion x5 NEW : 300 gems

: 300 gems RELEASE: Double strength potion x3

Push-Up Training Simulator Codes (Expired)

There are no expired codes at the moment.

Image source: Roblox via Twinfinite

How To Redeem Codes In Push-Up Training Simulator

Follow these simple steps to redeem codes:

Launch Push-Up Training Simulator in Roblox.

In the top left corner, find the gear icon and click on it.

In the settings menu, at the bottom, you will find the text codes button.

Copy and paste the code you want.

Click Redeem and enjoy your rewards.

How To Get More Push-Up Training Simulator Codes

In order to get your hands on all the latest working codes for Push-Up Training Simulator, you might want to join the Discord server of the developers. You might also want to bookmark this page and check back often, as we will be updating with all the latest codes too.

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

When you copy and paste the code from this web page to the text box, it might happen that there might be some unnecessary spaces added at the end of the code. Make sure you copy and paste the code as it is, or there might be issues when using it. If you are sure there are no typos and the code still won’t work, then chances are it might have expired since publishing it.

