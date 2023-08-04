How to Get the Owlbear Cub in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)

In Baldur’s Gate 3, you can recruit all kinds of characters into your team, and among them is the cute and deadly Owlbear Cub. This furry animal is quite hard to get, and you need to perform several actions to bring this cub into your camp.

BG3 Recruiting the Owlbear Cub

The first step to get the Owlbear Cub is to enter the Owlbear Cave northeast of the Blighted Village or north of the bridge. Once you get down to the river, you should find a large entrance to the cave on the left side of the stream.

Inside, you will encounter the mother Owlbear and her cub. Unfortunately, you will need to kill the creature, but ensure that you’re not hurting the cub. After the mother is dead, you can take a long rest and head to the Goblin Camp west of the Blighted Village.

Image Credit: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

You will be stopped by a group of goblins, and you must try to enter the camp peacefully. Once you’re inside, you can head north toward the ruined temple and find a goblin named Krolla. She will invite you to play the Chicken-Chasing mini-game, where you must chase and capture the Owlbear Cub.

You must play the Chicken-Chasing mini-game, pay 30 Gold, and win the competition. Afterward, you will need to speak to her again to make the Owlbear Cub come with you. Lastly, you have to take another long rest at your campsite, and during the night, the animal will approach you while your character is sleeping.

Besides getting the Owlbear Cub, you can also recruit other companion characters in Baldur’s Gate 3. In fact, you will also encounter a bard named Volo at the Goblin Camp, and you can break him out of his cage to invite him into your campsite.