How to Rest & Heal in Baldur’s Gate 3

Baldur’s Gate 3 can be a pretty grueling game, especially if you’re hopping from one combat encounter to the next with no breaks in-between. It’s important to heal up so you don’t have to deal with the headache of reviving teammates at low levels. Here’s how to heal and rest up in Baldur’s Gate 3.

How to Heal in Baldur’s Gate 3

There are two main ways to heal in Baldur’s Gate 3: by using potions, or healing spells. If you have any potions in your inventory, all you have to do is left-click on it to use it immediately. And if you have a magic-user in your party, you’ll be able to cast healing spells to restore health for your allies as well.

Certain characters have bonus actions that can heal up a little too, so make sure to put those skills to good use, even when you’re in combat.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Resting Mechanic Explained

Of course, if you’re completely out of healing items of magic uses, you can also make use of the Rest mechanic to restore everyone to full health. There are two types of Rests in Baldur’s Gate 3: Long Rest and Short Rest. Here’s what they mean.

Short Rest: Can be used twice a day to restore some HP and spell slots.

Long Rest: You’ll need 40 Supplies to do a Long Rest. This restores your Short Rest charges, and also fills up all HP and spell slots. If you don’t have enough Supplies, you can only restore up to half your maximum HP and spell slots, and you won’t restore any of your Short Rest charges.

To Rest, click on the small campfire icon at the bottom right corner of the screen. You can then choose to either use a Short Rest or Long Rest to heal up.

To Rest, click on the small campfire icon at the bottom right corner of the screen. You can then choose to either use a Short Rest or Long Rest to heal up.