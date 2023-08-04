Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3) Owlbear Cave Guide: Where to Find it & What to Do There

Baldur’s Gate 3 has an exceptionally massive world, and it can be easy to miss noteworthy locations. One in particular is the Owlbear Cave, which contains a future ally and an especially valuable treasure. If you’ve been unable to track it down or leave with all of its valuables, worry not. We’re here to help with a detailed guide on where to find the Owlbear Cave in BG3 and what you need to do once you’re there.

Where to Find the Owlbear Cave in BG3

There are a couple of different ways you can find the Owlbear Cave in Baldur’s Gate 3, and all of them are viable options.

One is to follow the Absolute believers to it. While exploring the coast where the Mindflayer ship crashes at the start of the game, you can stumble upon them after their leader is attacked by the Owlbear in the upper left side of the area, to the left of the Druid camp. Once you reach them, progress through their dialogue without attacking them or letting on that you were one of the people that survived the crash.

After the option appears, tell them they have to find the Owlbear and avenge their leader. They’ll then head toward the Owlbear Cave, and you can follow them there.

If they don’t appear for whatever reason, you can also head to the cave on your own. It can be found in the upper left corner of the map, at the point we’ve marked on the screenshot down below.

Screenshot by Twinfinite via Larian Studios

Should You Attack the Owlbear? Explained

Once inside, there’ll be two key activities you can carry out.

The first is to decide whether or not to attack the Owlbear that lives inside the cave, which triggers automatically if you head straight through. Once you approach it, you’ll be able to do some rolls to figure out if it’s truly aggressive or not. If successful, you’ll learn that it’s only trying to protect its cub and is willing to leave you alone so long as you don’t show aggression and keep to the left side of the cave. The cub can also be made into an ally later on, but only if you don’t attack it and its mother.

Screenshot by Twinfinite via Larian

If you still choose to fight it, you’ll be in for a rough fight. The Owlbear can hit anyone in your party like a ton of bricks unless you’ve already reached level 3 or 4, and even then it can be a tough fight. In exchange though, you will receive a decent chunk of experience.

Choose wisely, and once you’re done, head back to the entrance.

How to Open the Chest of Selune in Baldur’s Gate 3

Screenshot by Twinfinite via Larian Studios

The other activity of note in Baldur’s Gate 3’s Owlbear Cave is figuring out how to open a magic chest. It should be noted that you’ll want to avoid trying to do so unless you have Shadowheart, Astarion, and Gale in your party, or other party members that can have similar stat distributions to these characters.

To reach it, take the path to the left of the entrance and then climb down the craggy rocks. Continue to the left, and you’ll reach a chest with some items nearby. As you approach it, you’ll automatically undergo a Religion check. Having Shadowheart in your party should lead to a successful check, and she’ll reveal that there’s a statue just out of view.

Once this occurs, remove her from your party temporarily and have her stand near the entrance to the cave. It is possible to have her around and even to use her to open the chest, but you won’t get the best result possible.

After she’s left waiting, head back toward the chest and then rotate your camera until the statue comes into view. Use the Jump ability to cross the gap between it and the chest, and then bring Astarion behind the statue. His perception should reveal a Selune Prayer sheet.

When the sheet is visible, make a save file and have Gale examine the sheet. A Religion check will be carried out, and you’ll learn how to open the chest if it succeeds. If it doesn’t succeed, load the save and try again until it works.

Once you get a successful Religion check, right click the sheet and pick it up. Then, go back to the chest and make a new save. Open your inventory, and have Gale read the prayer sheet. This should result in the chest opening, after which you’ll get some valuable accessories and loot.

Hopefully this answered all your questions related to the Owlbear Cave in Baldur’s Gate 3. For more on the game, check out our related guides down below.