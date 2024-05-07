How to Get Fairy Tactician in All Star Tower Defense

All Star Tower Defense puts a twist on the established tower defense formula with the addition of characters based on some of anime’s most beloved heroes. From Uchiha Sasuke to Son Goku, plenty of characters from the world of anime are available as units, but some are harder to find than others. Here’s how to Get Fairy Technician in All Star Tower Defense.

Recommended Videos

How to Get Fairy Tactician

Fairy Tactician is a 1% drop from Banner Z, the in-game store in the second world. Banners refresh every hour, so if you’re hunting for the elusive unit, it’s worth coming back later if she’s not there.

Image Source: Roblox

Luckily, Fairy Tactician’s power makes it worth the effort. At Level 1, her base damage is 14,000, going all the way up to 2,940,000. If you take the time to level her to level 175, she can achieve a massive 6,297,480 per attack.

Fairy Tactician falls under the following categories:

Girls

Pure Hearted

Love Rhythm

Godlike Power

Revival

Perception

As with any unit in All Star Tower Defense, Fairy Tactician has a leader power, which grants a bonus to your units if that character is placed in the Leader position. In this case, placing Fairy Tactician in the leader spot will grant a 15% attack bonus to every unit in the Love Rhythm category. With units in the upper levels routinely causing damage all the way up in the millions, this represents a significant boost.

So who is Fairy Tactician? As the name implies, the unit hails from the world of Fairy Tail, specifically being based on the character Mavis Vermillion. As one of Fairy Tale’s co-founders, it’s only fitting that she brings some phenomenal power to the table.

Want more out of All Star Tower Defense? Here are all the latest codes in the game. Elsewhere on Roblox, check out the Type Soul Trello link, Demon Piece Trello link, and Anime Quest codes.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more