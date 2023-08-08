How to Romance the Bear in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)

Ok, let’s not mince words here: You want to know how to romance the Bear in Baldur’s Gate 3. We aren’t here to judge, and we can’t say we didn’t have the same sense of curiosity given we can write this guide. We’ve laid out everything you need to know down below.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Bear Romance Scene: How to Unlock & When it Happens

Screenshot by Twinfinite via Larian Studios

To get the Bear Romance Scene in Baldur’s Gate 3, you’ll first need to advance and complete the romance storyline with the Druid Halsin.

He is unlocked as a party member in Act 1 so long as you choose to find and rescue him from the Goblins, save the Druid Grove, and kill the Goblin leaders. He’ll then join your party after the celebration with the Tiefling refugees, and you can start to romance him via dialogue and decisions he approves of.

In general, you’ll want to make choices that are kind, caring, and helpful to others. You’ll also want to be friendly and flirty with him whenever the opportunity arises, and prioritize him as your only romantic partner until his storyline is concluded.

It should also be noted that you won’t be able to finish his romantic storyline until you complete his companion quests, which stretch into Acts 2 and 3. This will require you to make choices that can lock you out of the best possible choices for the Nightsong side quest and Shadowheart companion quest if you aren’t careful, so keep this in mind before proceeding.

How to Sleep With Halsin While He’s a Bear

Once all of this is done, the option to meet with Halsin for a night of passion will become available in Act 3 of Baldur’s Gate. Go to your camp and talk to him before taking a long rest, and he should present the option to meet up alone later on. Accept, and then sleep at your bedrool to trigger the scene.

The game will then jump to the two of you together. After some dialogue, you’ll be able to tell him you want to have sex via the following dialogue options:

Why, is the big, strong Archdruid Halsin nervous? Adorable.

Of course, what do you think I’m here for?

You’ll then start going at it. In the process, Halsin will get too excited and turn into his Bear form. After he changes back and apologizes, you can convince him to stay in his Bear form with the following dialogue choices:

Don’t apologize. I like it.

Large is what I’m here for.

Yes, change back again. let me have the beast… and the beast have me.

You’ll then be treated to a scene wherein it’s implied your character sleeps with Halsin in his bear form, though this isn’t explicitly shown. Instead, you get to see a nearby squirrel’s reaction to it with a look of abject horror on its face.

And with that, you’re ready to romance the Bear in Baldur’s Gate 3. Go knock yourself out, and once you’re done, consider checking out our other guides to make sure you see every other wild thing the game has to offer.