Baldur’s Gate 3 Lae’zel Romance & Approval Guide

It’s not a proper role-playing experience if there isn’t some potential for romance, and you can bet that Baldur’s Gate 3 has that in spades. So here’s how to romance Lae’zel and gain her approval in Baldur’s Gate 3.

How to Increase Lae’zel’s Approval in Baldur’s Gate 3

First things first. You need to have a general idea of how to increase your approval rating with Lae’zel, which will then make it easier for you to romance her properly later on.

Generally speaking, Lae’zel reacts well to the player character being direct and upfront with their intentions, and she’ll also respond positively to generally evil, cruel, and bloodthirsty actions. This makes her one of the harder companions to romance just because her alignment is so drastically different from most of the other cast. To avoid conflicts with other characters, you may want to leave her back at camp when you’re not working on increasing your approval rating with her.

Here are a few tips and specific actions to take to increase your approval rating:

Side with her on all matters regarding Githyanki principles, and always show your approval on that subject.

Compliment Lae’zel after interrogating Zorru.

Tell Zevlor you have no time to help him.

Make fun of Elegis.

Make fun of Shadowheart whenever possible.

How to Romance Lae’zel

Your first opportunity to properly romance Lae’zel in Baldur’s Gate 3 will come up after the quest titled Rescue Druid Halsin. During the camp celebration, speak with Lae’zel, then choose the following dialogue options:

“Are you asking for sex?”

“Yes I will share my bed with you tonight.”

After this conversation, interact with a bedroll and choose the option to spend the night with Lae’zel.

And that’s how to romance Lae’zel in Baldur’s Gate 3. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.