All Baldur’s Gate 3 Difficulty Options, Explained

The long-running Early Access version of Baldur’s Gate 3 only allowed players to participate with the default settings prior to launch. But now, users can finally change these features thanks to the official release, including a more user-friendly mode and an option for veteran players. So, to help you understand these selections, we’ll explain all of Baldur’s Gate 3 difficulty settings.

What Are the Difficulty Options in Baldur’s Gate 3? Answered

When players begin their journey across the Forgotten Realms, they must decide between three difficulty settings:

Explorer

Balanced

Tactician

Those who have already played Baldur’s Gate 3 Early Access version will be familiar with the Balanced option, given that this was the previous default setting.

Image Source: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

Based on your gaming experience, you must choose the best selection to help you through your adventure, and we’ll go over each one to assist you during the beginning stages.

Explorer

The Explorer difficulty is designated for beginner RPG players, primarily for those who aren’t familiar with Dungeons & Dragons. This mode will focus more on the story aspect of Baldur’s Gate 3 and will have less combat than the other choices.

Balanced

If you don’t mind a little challenge, you can choose Balanced to take down more robust enemies while still enjoying the story. Enemies won’t be as tricky as the last selection, but you’ll need to be quick on your toes when it comes to battle strategies.

Tactician

Last but not least is Tactician, a mode that embodies the combat side of Baldur’s Gate 3. Those who have played past games in the series or RPGs, in general, can choose this option to live through an almost never-ending battle.

Can You Change the Difficulty in Baldur’s Gate 3?

Fortunately, you can change the difficulty level in the In-Game menu, where you can alter your previous decision. You can likely adjust this at any point in the game, but there may be specific times when it is unavailable. Thus, players can see if they want to change it or not to either increase the challenge or lower the difficulty.

Now that you know the difficulty settings in Baldur’s Gate 3, you can learn about the best Multiclass for your character creation. Be sure to also explore the relevant links below to discover more game content.