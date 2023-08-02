Baldur’s Gate 3 Multiclass Guide: How to Multiclass, What It Is, Best Multiclass Builds & More

A CRPG like Baldur’s Gate 3 is already daunting and overwhelming enough on its for most newcomers, and a term like “multiclassing” is sure to sound even scarier. That’s where we come in, though. Here’s a full guide on how to multiclass in Baldur’s Gate 3, including a full breakdown of what it is, how to do it, and some recommended builds if you want to go down this route.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Multiclassing Explained

If you’re familiar with Dungeons and Dragons, you probably already know what multiclassing means. But for the rest of us plebeians, here’s what you need to know. Essentially, multiclassing means to be able to take multiple classes and mix and match them to create some truly unique and exciting builds. And yes, you can do that in Baldur’s Gate 3 as well.

This means that if you want to be a Paladin with access to some of the Sorcerer’s spells and abilities, you can do so. You can be a healing Druid, a tanky Rogue, essentially whatever your heart desires. You do this in Baldur’s Gate 3 by simply putting points into another class each time you level up.

Of course, there are dangers to doing so, especially if you’re fairly new to Dungeons and Dragons and Baldur’s Gate 3, and you may mess up your build without carefully planning things out. That said, Larian Studios has confirmed that it’s possible to respec, so feel free to experiment away.

How to Multiclass in Baldur’s Gate 3

Image Source: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

Now that you know what it means to multiclass, it’s time to go over how you can actually do that in Baldur’s Gate 3.

The process is fairly simple and straightforward; whenever you gain a level in Baldur’s Gate 3, you’ll want to click the Level Up button on your character portrait and simply choose another class to put that level into. It’s as simple as that.

Typically in Dungeons and Dragons, you would need to have a number of points in a particular skill in order to multiclass into that class, but Baldur’s Gate 3 removes that restriction. This means that you can multiclass pretty much whenever you want, making this a much more streamlined process overall.

Best Multiclass Builds in Baldur’s Gate 3

With all that technical stuff out of the way, it’s time to get into the actual fun stuff, which are the builds. Here’s our picks for a few multiclass builds that we believe will do well in Baldur’s Gate 3:

Moon Druid/Barbarian: A Land of the Moon Druid combined with the Barbarian class will give you an extremely tanky build with the ability to heal. You’ll have a massive stack of HP and insanely high defense, along with various resistances that can protect you from most attack types. You’ll likely want to invest most levels into Druid, with 3 or 4 levels into Barbarian.

A Land of the Moon Druid combined with the Barbarian class will give you an extremely tanky build with the ability to heal. You’ll have a massive stack of HP and insanely high defense, along with various resistances that can protect you from most attack types. You’ll likely want to invest most levels into Druid, with 3 or 4 levels into Barbarian. Paladin/Sorcerer: This is a popular multiclass build in Dungeons and Dragons, but the main idea here is to create a tanky spellcasting build that deals a crap ton of damage. Unlike most other multiclass builds where you’re investing heavily into a main class, it may be more beneficial to go half and half with Paladin and Sorcerer to get the most out of your spells, or perhaps 7 in Paladin and 5 in Sorcerer.

This is a popular multiclass build in Dungeons and Dragons, but the main idea here is to create a tanky spellcasting build that deals a crap ton of damage. Unlike most other multiclass builds where you’re investing heavily into a main class, it may be more beneficial to go half and half with Paladin and Sorcerer to get the most out of your spells, or perhaps 7 in Paladin and 5 in Sorcerer. Barbarian/Fighter: If you like the idea of landing crits most of the time, this is a build to keep in mind. Both Barbarians and Fighters have high crit chances in most of their available skills, allowing them to deal ridiculous amounts of damage. You’ll probably want to invest most of your levels into Barbarian, and about 3 levels into Fighter for maximum damage output.

And that’s all you need to know about how multiclassing works in Baldur’s Gate 3. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.