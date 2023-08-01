How to Get XP & Level Up Fast in Baldur’s Gate 3

The world of Baldur’s Gate 3 is filled with many treacherous creatures and enemies that will constantly try to bring your team down. That’s why it’s essential to build up your party’s strength by leveling them up throughout your journey, maximizing their performance for every showdown. In this guide, we’ll help you with this process by showing you how to get XP quickly to get through these battles more efficiently.

Baldur’s Gate 3 XP Farming Guide

To collect XP fast in Baldur’s Gate 3, you can complete one of the following methods:

Defeat enemies.

Complete main and Companion missions.

Exploring new locations.

Get a successful skill check.

Any time you encounter an opponent on the field, you can take them down to level up faster, and specific types can give you an additional boost. Once the fight is over, players will notice an XP icon above their character’s head, along with the rest of their party.

Besides main missions, you can participate in side quests with companions for more enhancements. Therefore, if you have the option to talk to a character, you can speak with them to unlock their corresponding storyline. Keep in mind that not all Forgotten Realms residents will include a quest, but you should be able to find a good bunch when exploring.

Exploration is one of the easiest ways to earn XP, as new areas can expand your options for leveling up. Skill checks are also convenient for a substantial amount of upgrades, primarily when you’ve thrown a good roll.

Image Source: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

Those who get a successful roll will automatically be granted XP after a conversation or particular event. These intervals typically happen when you have the option to persuade someone in your favor, and you may need to adjust your party’s stats to get better results.

With all these handy tricks and tips, you can start leveling up your characters fast in Baldur’s Gate 3. But if you want to learn more about the game, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including our camp guide.