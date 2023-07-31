With so many fun characters available to play around with in Baldur’s Gate 3, it can be hard to decide which ones you want to keep in a party, especially when you’re limited to just four. The good news is that you can recruit all of them, and swap them out whenever you want. Here’s how to change party members in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Changing Party in Baldur’s Gate 3

Once you’ve progressed far enough in the story of Baldur’s Gate 3 to unlock the camp, you’ll find all of your recruited party members hanging out here. To get back to your camp, all you have to do is bring up the map with the M key, then click on the camp waypoint to fast travel back there.

Once you’re back at camp, speak with the character you want to swap into your party, then choose the character you want to swap out. And that’s all there is to it.

Changing Playable Characters

Image Source: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

While you’re out exploring the open-world, you can also decide which character you want to actively control. All you have to do is click on a character’s portrait on the left side of the screen, and the camera will center on them, allowing you to move around and interact with the world as them.

This can be helpful, as some characters may have attributes that allow them to better negotiate with other NPCs. You can also click and drag a character’s portrait away from the rest, and once you see the chains break between the portraits, that means that character is no longer in the party. You can still click on their individual portraits to take control of them, and also move the portraits back together to bring them back into the party.

And that’s how to change party members in Baldur’s Gate 3. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.